Mumbai Human Rights Case: SHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance After Cancer-Stricken Elderly Woman Found Abandoned In Aarey Garbage

SHRC intervenes after an elderly cancer patient is found abandoned in garbage at Aarey Colony, Mumbai | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 01: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the shocking abandonment of an elderly woman suffering from cancer, who was found allegedly lying in a pile of garbage inside Mumbai’s Aarey Colony.

The commission has observed that the incident raises serious concerns not only about alleged neglect by the family but also about the refusal of a government hospital to admit and treat the woman.

Commission flags alleged refusal of treatment by civic hospital

Perusing a report published in a tabloid dated June 23, 2025, the SHRC noted that the elderly woman, identified as Yashoda, was found in a highly vulnerable condition.

While the police acted promptly after the incident came to light, the commission took serious note of allegations that Cooper Hospital, a civic-run hospital, refused to admit and provide medical treatment to the woman, necessitating intervention by Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Patil.

Refusal of medical care termed grave human rights lapse

The commission observed that a government hospital cannot refuse medical treatment to any patient on any ground. If the contents of the newspaper report are found to be correct, such refusal would amount to a grave lapse and a violation of the woman’s human rights by the municipal hospital.

MCGM and police asked to submit inquiry reports

In its order, the SHRC has directed the Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII, Mumbai, to submit detailed fact-finding inquiry reports within eight weeks.

Police probe points to abandonment by family members

According to police investigations cited in the media, the elderly woman was allegedly abandoned by her own family members. Initially, the family claimed that Yashoda had left the house on her own, stating that she had done so in the past as well. However, the police later found that CCTV footage did not corroborate the family’s version.

Grandson allegedly admits to dumping victim in garbage

During further questioning, Yashoda’s grandson, Sagar Shewale, allegedly admitted to dumping her in a garbage pile. Police said that Sagar and his uncle returned home from a hospital around 3.30 am, sought help from a rickshaw driver, and abandoned the elderly woman in Aarey Colony. Investigators also stated that Yashoda had behaved aggressively a day earlier and had allegedly attempted to strangle herself.

Family members booked under Senior Citizens Act

A case has been registered against three family members in connection with the incident. Sagar Shewale and his uncle have been charged under Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, which deals with abandonment of senior citizens.

Also Watch:

SHRC to examine wider issues of dignity and care

The SHRC has made it clear that the matter involves serious questions of human dignity, the responsibility of family members towards senior citizens, and the obligation of public hospitals to provide medical care, and will examine the issue further after receiving the reports from the concerned authorities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/