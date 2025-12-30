Mumbai News: SHRC Closes Complaint Against Worli Police, Finds No Human Rights Violation In Cheating Case Probe

State Human Rights Commission dismisses a complaint against Worli Police after finding no violation during investigation of a cheating case | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has disposed of a complaint filed by a woman against the Worli Police Station, in which she alleged that the police had harassed her by continuously calling her and visiting her house, thereby violating her human rights.

The Commission, in its order, maintained that the calls were made in connection with the investigation of an alleged cheating case registered against the complainant, the trial of which has already been initiated before a Mumbai Magistrate’s court.

Complainant Alleges Mental And Physical Harassment

As per the SHRC’s order copy, it states: “It is the case of the complainant that the police from Worli Police Station are physically and mentally harassing the victim, Pranjal Pawar, by continuously making phone calls on her mobile phone. They also personally visit her residence, although no offence was registered against her.”

Commission Orders Inquiry Under Human Rights Act

Following this, the Commission directed the Special Inspector General of Police (Investigation Wing) attached to the Commission to conduct an inquiry in accordance with the provisions under Section 14 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and submit a report.

Inquiry Report Details Alleged Gold Loan Fraud

Accordingly, a report dated January 23, 2025, was submitted before the Commission. The report stated that Pranjal Pawar and one of her friends, Kanade (first name not mentioned in the order copy), were acquaintances. Pawar required a hand loan and requested Kanade to provide financial assistance.

As Kanade did not have cash, she handed over her gold ornaments to Pawar. It was alleged that Pawar mortgaged the ornaments with Abhudaya Co-operative Bank, Worli branch, and obtained a gold loan of Rs 2.60 lakh.

Cheating Case Registered By Worli Police

The report further stated that after a few days, Kanade lodged a complaint against Pawar, alleging that she had neither returned the gold ornaments nor repaid the amount of Rs 2.60 lakh.

Accordingly, on April 22, 2024, the Worli Police registered an offence under Sections 406 and 420 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code against Pranjal Pawar.

Case Pending Before Mumbai Court

The report also mentioned that Kanade had issued a letter to Abhudaya Co-operative Bank stating that the ornaments should not be returned to Pawar.

It further revealed that the matter is pending before a Mumbai court and that Pawar has been attending the police station as per the directions of the court. The report concluded that there was no substance in the complaint.

DCP Confirms Charge Sheet Filed

Additionally, a report submitted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone III, revealed that an offence had been registered against Pranjal Pawar and her husband in the same case, and that a charge sheet had been filed before the Magistrate’s 62nd Court, Mumbai.

SHRC Finds No Human Rights Violation

After going through the reports, the Commission observed: “In view of the fact that an offence has been registered against Pranjal Pawar and in order to investigate the matter, the police must have contacted her. In my considered opinion, there is no violation of human rights as such. The complaint therefore stands closed and disposed of.”

