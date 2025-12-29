Year-Ender 2025: Inside Maharashtra’s Courts, SHRC, NCLT And NGT — Key Cases And Turning Points

Judicial verdicts, human rights probes and tribunal rulings dominate Maharashtra’s legal and civic landscape in 2025 | Representational Image

January 2- Mumbai: Mumbai Graham Panchayat (MGP) Urges Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Include Stronger Protections For Bank Depositors In Union Budget 2025-26 Amid Rising Digital Fraud- In light of the alarming rise in digital banking frauds, the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), a leading consumer organization, has called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to implement stronger protections for bank depositors in the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, scheduled for February 1, 2025.

January 15- Mumbai: Consumer Commission Website Dysfunctional Since 50 Days Disrupting Cases And Causing Backlog For Consumers And AdvocatesNaresh Dalal (name changed on request) said that he needed to make amendments to make amendments to his application, as one of the respondents was deceased and he had to update the application accordingly.

March 8- International Women’s Day 2025: Meet 38-Year-Old Sarika Randive, 'Gateway Ki Rani' – Mumbai’s Trailblazing Female Taxi DriverSarika has been driving her taxi for the past two years, ferrying passengers only along the CST-Gateway route. “This is my turf,” she says with pride. But her journey to the driver’s seat wasn’t easy

April 5- Thane News: Woman Dies After Colonoscopy At Lake City Hospital; Family Alleges Medical Negligence, Files Police ComplaintIn an alleged medical negligence case at Thane-based Lake City Hospital in February, the family of the deceased, Megha Salvi, 40, has submitted a written complaint to the Rabodi police.

The deceased’s husband, Deepak Salvi, has claimed that an innocuous colonoscopy led to perforation, resulting in Megha’s death. The hospital, however, has refuted allegations of negligence by its team of doctors.

April 23- Pahalgam Terror Attack: Mortal Remains Of 3 Dombivli Victims Of J&K Shooting to Arrive At Bagshala Maidan For Public FuneralThe three families were related to each other, and to allow family and friends to gather and pay their respects, the funeral is being held in an open ground to avoid any inconvenience.

April 30- PAWS Mumbai Seeks Legal Action Against Actress Chhaya Kadam Over Alleged Wildlife Meat ConsumptionThe development was confirmed by Roshan Rathod, Divisional Forest Officer (Vigilance), who stated, “We have received the complaint. It has been forwarded by the Chief Conservator of Forests to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) for inquiry. The actress will be called in for investigation soon.”

May 17- Mumbai Advocate Files ₹1 Crore Consumer Complaint Against Gucci Over Defective Shoes Causing Injury And TraumaA Mumbai-based advocate, Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has filed a case in the consumer court against international fashion house Gucci, alleging that a defective pair of shoes he purchased led to serious injury and ongoing trauma.

July 28- Mumbai News: Lokayukta Admits Complaint In ₹55 Crore TDR Scam Involving Chembur Housing Society, BMC, Revenue OfficialsThe complaint accuses society office bearers, revenue officials, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers of alleged collusion, forgery, embezzlement, and money laundering

June 25- Mumbai News: Air India Faces Consumer Complaint Over Denied Boarding; Passenger Seeks ₹5 Lakh CompensationA Prabhadevi-based woman has filed a complaint against Air India before the Central Mumbai District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice after she and her family were denied boarding despite reaching the airport well ahead of their scheduled flight.

July 1- Mumbai Property Dispute: Bank Seizes Kasliwal Pedder Road Home As ₹40 Crore Loan Swells To ₹85 Crore Amid Family FeudA prime Pedder Road flat at the heart of a bitter family and financial dispute was seized by JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) on Monday, following an eviction notice served on its occupant, Alokkumar Kasliwal, the son of renowned textile baron Shankarlal Kasliwal.

July 6- Marathi Row: Malayali Families Violently Targeted In Mira-Bhayandar & Vasai-Virar, Advocate Seeks Urgent Police ActionThe letter, marked as “urgent”, also includes copies to the Chief Secretary of Kerala and MLA Narendra Mehta of the Mira-Bhayandar constituency, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

September4- Thane Animal Welfare Row: Lawyer Serves Legal Notice To CPCA Over Alleged Denial Of Treatment To Stray DogIn a case highlighting concerns over animal welfare and emergency care, Advocate Prashant Nayak have served a legal notice to the Community for the Protection and Care of Animals (CPCA), Thane, after his client, Reema Jeetsingh Chawla, was allegedly denied treatment for a critically ill stray dog at the facility on the night of August 28, 2025.’’

September 17-Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: UBT Leader Dhananjay Bodare Seeks Anticipatory Bail, Defence Claims No Evidence Of Abetment. The defence also criticized the police investigation, pointing out that even the FIR does not contain a single piece of evidence that could support abetment charges against Bodare.

November 10- 'Born Behind Bars, Still Fighting For Freedom': The Unending Struggle Of Buldhana's Jail-Born ManSunil Ghule, born in Buldhana jail in 1995, has spent decades battling stigma caused by “Jail” being listed as his birthplace on his birth certificate. Though the MSHRC ordered correction and ₹3 lakh compensation, the State challenged it. Rejected by authorities and his village, Sunil now seeks dignity, rehabilitation, and the right to live normally.

January 7- SHRC Probes Allegations Of Bribery And Overcrowding At Thane Central Prison For Basic Human NeedsTaking cognizance of a complaint received via email regarding alleged corruption in Thane Central Prison related to space allocation and access to clean water, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the concerned departments to respond to the allegations.

January 8- FPJ Impact: SHRC Closes Case After Action Taken Against Nurses For Taping Newborn's Mouth At Mumbai's Savitribai Phule Maternity HomeIn its final order, the SHRC mentioned that after the matter came to its attention via a newspaper report, the medical officers of the Savitribai Phule Maternity Home were summonsed, and they had accordingly filed a detailed affidavit

January 20- Maharashtra: Former Yerwada Prison Inmate Allegedly Held Illegally For 2 Months, SHRC Orders Investigation Into Human Rights ViolationNaresh Laxminarayan Maharana, a former inmate of Yerwada Central Prison, in his complaint filed before the Maharashtra State Human Right’s Commission (SHRC), has alleged that he was unlawfully detained for over two months despite having completed his sentence and being granted bail in a related case.

January 31- Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Mirabai Patil From Jalgaon Breaks Barriers As Inspiring Blind CricketerBorn and raised in Jalgaon, Mirabai grew up in a supportive environment where her parents and siblings encouraged her to chase her dreams.

February 10- Mumbai: SHRC Directs JJ Hospital To Submit Report On Alleged Medical Negligence In Patient Death CaseThe Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought a detailed report on allegations of medical negligence at Mumbai’s state-run JJ Hospital, following a complaint by Ajinkya Sachin Patil, a resident of Ulhasnagar. Patil alleged that the hospital’s negligence led to his mother’s death in 2024, prompting him to file a complaint with the SHRC in December.

March 3- Justice Anant Badar Appointed Maharashtra SHRC Chairman After Three-Month VacancyThe appointment process concluded in a meeting held on September 26, 2023, where justice Anant Manohar Badar was unanimously selected as the chairman

March 25- Thane: TMC Issues Closure Notice To Gynecologist Dr Datta Panandikar's Hospital After 35-Year-Old Woman's Death Due To Medical NegligenceFollowing the report submitted by the medical inquiry committee in the case of alleged medical negligence against Thane-based gynecologist Dr. Datta Panandikar, which found him guilty of not providing timely treatment and personal supervision to a 35-year-old woman who died in 2022, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued a notice to shut down his hospital.

May 14- Maharashtra News: SHRC Orders Inquiry Into Illegal Detention Of Yerwada Prison Inmate Despite BailThe Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has pulled up prison authorities over the illegal detention of a Yerwada Central Prison inmate and has directed the Additional Director General (ADG) of Prisons to personally investigate the lapses.

May 27- SHRC Probes 2018 Death Of 4-Year-Old Vaibhav Bitten By Snake On BMC School PremisesAccording to the details, Vaibhav Sathe was playing in the BMC-run school premises while waiting for his elder sister’s class to finish when he was allegedly bitten by a poisonous reptile. The incident occurred on March 20, 2018. The child was rushed to Holy Spirit Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

June 7- SHRC Probes Inhuman Treatment Of Mentally Ill At Buldhana Dargah; Action Sought Against ‘Baba’ Under Anti-Superstition LawThe authorities also informed the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that only two patients have been admitted to the Buldhana District Hospital, which has reserved 10 beds for individuals suffering from mental illness

June 26- Mumbai News: Advocate Seeks Urgent Action Against Illegal Construction Near 1,000-Year-Old Ambernath Shiv MandirThe Shiv Mandir, a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act, is over 1,000 years old and stands as a symbol of Maharashtra’s architectural legacy.

July 24- SHRC Slams Panvel Ashram Shala For Inhuman Living Conditions, Orders Report From Maharashtra GovtThe Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has come down heavily on a government’s residential school in Panvel, after finding that the tribal students housed there were living in inhuman and unsafe conditions.

July 25- Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Flags Overcrowding, Poor Food & Frisking At Taloja JailA team led by SHRC Member Sanjay Kumar , Registrar Vijay Kedar and several others had visited Taloja Central Jail on June 18 following serious allegations about abusive frisking methods and the overall condition of the prison.

September 13-7/11 Mumbai Train Blasts Acquitted Accused Dr Wahid Shaikh Seeks ₹9 Crore Compensation For Wrongful ImprisonmentDr. Wahid Deen Mohammad Shaikh, the only accused acquitted in the 7/11 Mumbai train blasts case, has sought Rs 9 crore as compensation for the nine years he spent in prison before being cleared of all charges in 2015.

September18- Mumbai News: SHRC Issues Notice To Arthur Road Jail Superintendent Over Alleged Inhuman Prison ConditionsThe Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, directing him to file a response on the alleged inhuman conditions prevailing in the prison. The commission has asked for the reply to be submitted by January 6.

October 3-Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing In Ola Driver Assault Case After Victim’s Family Seeks State-Appointed LawyerThe Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has adjourned the hearing in the high-profile assault case of 24-year-old Ola driver Kayumddin Qureshi, who was allegedly brutally attacked last year in Mumbai’s Park Site area by an Audi car owner.

October 8- Badlapur Encounter Case: MSHRC Closes Proceedings In Akshay Shinde Custodial Death Case; Supreme Court-Mandated SIT Takes OverThe Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has formally closed its proceedings in the alleged encounter case of 24-year-old Akshay Anna Shinde, stating that the matter has already been heard in the form of a criminal writ petition before the High Court.

October 14- Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing As Four Bandra Police Officers Face Action In Drug Planting CaseA show-cause notice has been issued for imposing a major penalty against the erring officials upon conclusion of the departmental proceedings. The SHRC has adjourned the matter to November 19, 2025, for its final hearing

November4- SHRC Orders Probe Into Rohit Arya’s Death During Mumbai Police Hostage OperationThe Commission, presided over by Justice A. M. Badar (Chairperson), took cognizance of the matter following an intimation from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection–I), Crime Branch, Mumbai.

January 3- Mumbai: 75-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To Life by Thane court For Killing Daughter-In-Law After Setting Her On FireThe unwavering testimony of 15-year-old Sonal (name changed) has led to the conviction of a 75-year-old woman who killed her daughter-in-law by setting her ablaze. In its judgment, the court held that Sonal's statement was confident and provided answers to every question, sufficient to establish the guilt of the accused.

January 4- Navi Mumbai: Panvel Court Acquits Deepak Kumar Sinha In ₹96.8 Lakh Railway Job Scam Due To Lack of EvidenceThe prosecution’s case dates back to 2015, when Malappa Karappa Metti, a resident of Nerul, allegedly fell victim to Sinha’s fraudulent promises of a job in the Indian Railways.

January 8- Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 7 Peninsula Land Ltd Officials For Alleged Forgery In Sexual Harassment CaseAn FIR has been filed against 7 persons from Peninsula Land Ltd for allegedly fabricating & circulating a falsified document pertaining to a sexual harassment investigation conducted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) (POSH) Act. In the matter, the signature of the former head legal consultant of the firm, Pragati Malle, was allegedly forged.

January 25- First Conviction Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita In Navi Mumbai: Man Sentenced To 1 Month And 10 Days For Gold TheftThe court sentenced Shekhar Sukhdev Hatkar to one month and 10 days of simple imprisonment for committing gold theft, punishable under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023

January 28- Thane Court Orders Destruction Of 292 Live Low-Intensity Bombs Recovered From Wild Boar Poaching CaseThe court ruled that the bombs, posing a constant threat, must be forwarded to the Controller of Explosives for destruction as per the procedures laid down in the Explosives Act, 1988.

February 12- Thane Court Rejects Senior Citizens’ Appeal To Evict Daughter-In-Law From Matrimonial HomeThe court ruled that the request was not bona fide, emphasising that the parents-in-law could explore alternative housing options instead of solely relying on the property occupied by their daughter-in-law.

February 18- Thane: Watchman Convicted For Raping 65-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman, Sentenced To 10 YearsThe accused has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the crime.

February 27- ‘Important To Have Well-Lit & Secure Public Spaces’: Former CJI DY Chandrachud On Pune Bus Rape Case (VIDEO) Former CJI DY Chandrachud also noted that proper investigation, strong action, quick trial and punishment are needed in such cases. "The legal system and the police have a big responsibility," he further said

April 11- 2016 Cop Murder Case: Palghar Court Convicts Ex-Inspector Abhay Kurundkar In API Ashwini Bidre Killing Based On Circumstantial EvidenceThe court found Kurundkar guilty of abduction, murder, and destruction of evidence. Two other accused—Mahesh Phalnikar and Kundan Bhandari—were convicted for assisting in the disposal of Bidre’s body, while Raju Patil was acquitted for lack of evidence.

May 4- Mumbai 1993 Bomb Blast Case: Dawood Aide Farooq Takla Convicted In Passport Fraud Case, Sentenced To 5 Years Rigorous ImprisonmentMohammed Farooq Yasin Mansoor alias Farooq Takla, who was arrested in March 2018 in connection with the 1993 bomb blast case, has now been convicted by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Esplanade Court in a separate passport fraud case.

May 25- Thane Civil Court Orders Karnataka Educational Trust To Pay ₹31.16 Lakh To Mumbai Businessman After 12-Year Legal BattleThe order was passed by Civil Judge A.C. Doiphode, who held that the entire commercial transaction was carried out by and on behalf of the Sangha, making it solely liable for the unpaid amount.

July 10- Thane Sessions Court Denies Bail To IIT Kharagpur Student Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Mentally Ill Girl, Cites 'Prima Facie Evidence'Thane Sessions Court has rejected the bail application of Adwait Uday Khochare, a third-year IIT Kharagpur student, who was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old mentally ill child on June 10 and recording the alleged act. Judge D. S. Deshmukh, presiding over the court, held that there is sufficient prima facie evidence against the accused to indicate that he intentionally committed the act.

August 1- 2008 Malegaon Blast Verdict: Bhagwa Was On Trial, Not Me Says Sadhvi Pragya, Makes Acquittal A Religious RedemptionIn what is being projected as more than just a legal victory, the Malegaon blast verdict on July 31, 2025, has been turned into a communal symbol of triumph for Hindutva forces, with former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur declaring in court,"Saffron has won today.”

November7 - Mumbra Train Tragedy: 2 Central Railway Engineers Seek Anticipatory Bail, Deny Negligence Citing OvercrowdingThe two Central Railway engineers, Vishal Dolas and Samar Yadav, who were booked on the alleged charges of culpable homicide in connection with the Mumbra train accident that claimed five lives and left eight others injured, have approached the Thane Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail.

December 23- Advocate Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case: Bombay HC Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Raj Chandwani, Cites Prima Facie HarassmentThe Bombay High Court rejected anticipatory bail for advocate Raj Chandwani in the suicide case of activist-lawyer Sarita Khanchandani, citing prima facie evidence of mental harassment and abetment. Interim protection from arrest was granted for two weeks to approach the Supreme Court.

January 10- NCLT Found Ex-IL&FS CEO Bawa Guilty Of Contempt, Imposing ₹ 2,000 Fine Or One Week ImprisonmentThe NCLT's Special Bench found former IL&FS CEO Ramesh C. Bawa guilty of civil contempt for defying its orders, imposing a Rs. 2,000 fine due within 30 days or face a week of imprisonment. Bawa exceeded withdrawal limits set by a 2019 NCLAT order.

January 15- Mumbai: NCLT Staff Strike Over Salary Delays, Disrupting ProceedingsThe reasons cited for the strike include non-payment of December salaries, irregular and delayed salary payments over the past six months, and no salary revision since the bench was established in 2016.

January 18- Mumbai: NCLT Orders Liquidation Of Tulip Hotels Under Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code After Failed Resolution ProcessDespite efforts by the Resolution Professional (RP) to facilitate the process, no resolution plan was received before the expiration of the CIRP period on November 12, 2023

January 23- Mumbai: NCLT Rejects Insolvency Plea, Orders Investigation Into Alleged CSR Fraud Involving Multiple FirmsThe National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has rejected a plea filed by Andheri-based Enviro Home Solutions Private Limited, which sought to initiate a corporate insolvency proceedings against Santacruz-based firm, Max Publicity and Communication Private Limited.

February 7- Mumbai: RTI Activist Anil Galgali Seeks Action Over 36-Month Delay In NCLT Member AppointmentsIn his letter, Galgali has also urged the authorities to investigate the reasons behind the delay in appointments and take necessary disciplinary action against the responsible government officials.

February 14- Mumbai: NCLT Admits Insolvency Petition Against Mumbai's Hellios Tubealloys Pvt Ltd, Initiates Resolution ProcessThe company had availed financial assistance from Bank of Baroda (BOB), securing a term loan of Rs 3.66 crore and additional credit facilities amounting to Rs 30.05 crore.

March 14- Mumbai News: NCLT Approves Merger Of Hemato-Oncology Clinic And Cellcure Cancer Centre To Boost Oncology CareThe National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the amalgamation scheme between Hemato-Oncology Clinic (Ahmedabad) Private Limited (transferor Company)and Cellcure Cancer Centre Private Limited (Transferee Company). This merger is expected to enhance operational integration, strengthen financial stability, and expand the transferee company’s presence in the oncology sector.

May 2- NCLT Allows Second Challenge Round In Frost International Insolvency To Maximise Value For CreditorsThe Tribunal, comprising Justice Virendrasingh Bisht (Retd.) and Technical Member Prabhat Kumar, passed the order on April 11, 2025, in response to an application filed by Resolution Professional Amit Chandrakant Shah.

May 30- Maharashtra: NCLT Approves Merger Scheme Of Piramal Enterprises With Piramal FinanceThe application, sought approval for the composite scheme of arrangement under Sections 232, 230, 52, and 66 of the Companies Act, 2013

June 2- Mumbai NCLT Bars Collector From Recovery Action On Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Property Amid Insolvency MoratoriumThe National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its recent orders have restrained the Collector and District Magistrate of Mumbai City from initiating any recovery proceedings or creating any third-party interests in the assets of Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure Limited(SRUIL)(corporates debtor) , a company currently undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

June 9- NSEL Files One-Time Settlement Scheme With NCLT; ₹1,950 Crore Proposed For 5,682 Traders, Final Hearing Set For July 11The National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) has filed a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in connection with a new scheme of arrangement that the company has proposed for the specified creditors.

June 14- Mumbai News: Rakesh Wadhawan Opposes Suraksha ARC’s ₹1,709 Crore Claim In HDIL Insolvency Case, Alleges Fraud And Threatens NCLT ActionRakesh Kumar Wadhawan, the suspended director of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), has addressed a letter to Abhay Manudhane, the Resolution Professional (RP) appointed in HDIL’s Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), strongly objecting to his decision to admit the claim of Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (Suraksha ARC) amounting to Rs 1,709.69 crore.

June 19- Mumbai News: NCLT Approves Demerger Between Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality And KA Hospitality To Consolidate Premium Restaurant BusinessThe Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned a Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality Private Limited (ABNAH) and KA Hospitality Private Limited (KAH) and their respective shareholders.

July 1- NCLT Initiates Insolvency Proceedings Against Dilip Chhabria Design Guarantor Kiran Kumar JainThe petition was filed under Section 95 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), seeking to recover a total outstanding debt of Rs 42.02 crore as of November 30, 2020.

July 11- NCLT Orders Atlas Equifin To Buy Back Jackie Shroff’s Shares At ₹1,345.78 Each, With 11.5% InterestThe order also includes interest on the delayed payment at a rate of 11.50% per annum, effective May 1, 2024, based on the SBI lending rate applicable to loans against mutual fund units.

July 17- NCLT Replaces Insolvency Professional In RCom Case After Anil Ambani’s Bias ComplaintThe tribunal observed that the RP had indulged in a “roving inquiry” by seeking documents unrelated to the core issue—namely, the determination of debt and default in connection with Ambani’s personal guarantee for a corporate loan

July 20- NCLT Dismisses Edelweiss ARC’s Insolvency Plea Against Om Omega Shelters, Terms It Profit-Sharing Investment, Not Financial DebtThe National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has dismissed a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) petition filed by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited ( financial creditor) against Om Omega Shelters Private Limited Corporate Debtor)

July 31- Prithvi Realtors Moves NCLT, Alleges PMC Bank Held Property Without Full Loan DisbursalAudit reports examining Prithvi Realtors and Hotels Private Limited’s mortgage loan transactions with PMC Bank reviewed key documents, including applications for mortgage overdraft limits, registered deeds of mortgage, and statements of affairs spanning from March 10, 2007, to October 10, 2019.

August 9- Shareholders Of Mumbai’s 130-Year-Old Swadeshi Market Win Key Legal Battle For Democratic Elections Ahead Of RedevelopmentThe AGM — crucial for electing a new board to oversee the market’s long-pending redevelopment — will now go ahead under the supervision of Justice S.J. Kathawalla (Retd.), who has directed that the meeting notice be issued immediately and that the AGM proceed as scheduled.

August 18- Mumbai News: NCLT Declares Ex-DHFL Promoter Kapil Wadhawan Bankrupt Over ₹39,000 Crore Debt To Union BankThe National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has declared Kapil Wadhawan, the erstwhile promoter of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) and personal guarantor for the credit facilities extended to DHFL, as bankrupt.

November 4- Mumbai News: NCLT Sanctions Merger Of Dinshaws Snacks & Foods With Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods For Operational SynergiesThe National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation between Dinshaws Snacks & Foods Private Limited (Transferor Company) and Dinshaw’s Dairy Foods Private Limited (Transferee Company). The order was passed under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013.

February 15- Mumbai: NGT Orders Castle Realtors To Pay ₹2.02 Crore As Environmental Compensation For Pollution Norm ViolationsThe National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed M/s. Castle Realtors Pvt. Ltd. to deposit Rs 2.02 crore as environmental compensation for violating pollution control norms at its ongoing real estate project. The tribunal also ordered the developer to submit a ₹50 lakh bank guarantee for the installation of an Organic Waste Converter (OWC) and a solar energy system within six months

March 18- NGT Directs Thane Municipal Corporation To Set Up Landfill For Idol Immersion WasteThe tribunal directed the civic body to establish a dedicated landfill site for the waste within three months

April 21- Mumbai News: NGT Directs JSW To Spend ₹1.61 Crore On CSR Initiatives For Environmental Violations At Dolvi Plant In PenThe National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Jindal Steel Works (JSW) to spend Rs 1,60,80,000 on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, holding the company accountable for “procedural natured violations” at its Dolvi plant in Pen, Raigad district.

June 29- Dombivli Factory Blast: DISH Report Flags 11 Safety Violations By Amudan Chemicals, Factory License Revoked After 10 DeathThe Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) has filed a detailed report in the case of the deadly boiler blast at Amudan Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. in Dombivli MIDC before the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The report exposes gross violations of factory safety laws, pointing to severe negligence on the part of the company’s management

August 6- Mumbai News: NGT Impleads MMRDA In Case Over Sanjay Gandhi National Park Forest Land DiversionThe National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench in New Delhi has allowed the impleadment of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) as a party in an ongoing matter related to the alleged environmental threat posed to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) due to major infrastructure development projects.

August 8- Navi Mumbai News: NGT Dismisses Appeal Against Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Temple At Ulwe After MCZMA Says Site Is Outside CRZThe Tribunal passed the order after the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) clarified that the temple construction does not fall within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and hence, does not violate CRZ norms.

September 23- Mumbai: NGT Rejects Plea Against Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat RenovationThe appeal was filed by activist Santosh Daundkar, who alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had erred in granting Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the renovation on January 3. The tribunal, however, rejected the plea at the admission stage, holding that the appeal had “no force”.

November 17- Dombivali Chemical Blast Caused Over ₹37 Crore Damage, Collector And MPCB Tell NGT; 13 Dead & 337 Commercial Units HitThe affidavits submitted by the District Collector and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) maintains that the total environmental and property damage caused by the massive explosion at a chemical factory in Dombivali MIDC amounts to Rs 37,07,94,493.

