 Year-Ender 2025: Big Verdicts, Financial Crime Probes And High-Stakes Trials Mark Maharashtra’s Judicial Year
From the acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case to major money laundering probes and rare custodial death convictions, 2025 marked a decisive year for Maharashtra’s courts, with long-pending trials concluding and several high-profile cases moving into crucial trial stages.

Charul Shah Joshi
article-image
Mumbai courts witness a year of landmark verdicts, high-profile charges and major breakthroughs in long-pending criminal and financial cases during 2025 | FPJ (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 29: The year saw several high-profile cases reaching their conclusion, while in many others, significant progress was made as trials commenced.

After 17 years, the trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case concluded, with all the accused acquitted by the court.

High-Profile Cases Move Into Trial Stage

Meanwhile, in several cases, special courts framed charges to begin trials. These include the firing incident at actor Salman Khan’s house, the money laundering case against Nawab Malik, the 2019 Gadchiroli Naxal attack case, and the 2006 Malegaon blast case.

Money Laundering Cases See Key Judicial Action

The special PMLA court took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint against Rashmi Saluja, former Executive Chairperson of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) and non-executive chairperson of M/s Care Health Insurance Ltd (CHIL), along with four others, in a money laundering case.

Rare Conviction In Custodial Death Case

In a rare instance, a special CBI court convicted two police officials for custodial torture following which a detainee died on September 11, 2009. The two officials were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment.

CBI Takes Major Steps In Financial Crime Investigations

This year, the CBI filed its first chargesheet against Anil Ambani in connection with the Yes Bank deal and the alleged kickback received by its promoter Rana Kapoor.

In a significant move, the special CBI court granted pardon to Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law, Maiank Mehta, in a case registered by the agency for cheating Punjab National Bank by fraudulently obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) worth Rs 23,780 crore.

Celebrity And Corporate Legal Battles Make Headlines

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has approached a metropolitan magistrate court in Andheri, alleging domestic violence against her husband, Peter Haag.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was convicted by the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) in Andheri, Y. P. Pujari, on January 21 for cheque bouncing under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act. He was later acquitted by the sessions court following a settlement with the complainant.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a prosecution complaint against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra in connection with a money laundering probe into a Rs 6,606-crore bitcoin scam involving Delhi-based company Variabletech Pvt Ltd (VTPL).

Also Watch:

article-image

The ED also filed a prosecution complaint against MLA Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar and legislator from the Karjat–Jamkhed constituency. The money laundering case against Pawar is linked to the alleged role of his firm in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

