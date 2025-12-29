Mumbai News: HIV Cases Rising Despite Decline In Syphilis At Cama & Albless ICTC Centers

Maharashtra Tops National HIV Follow-Up Drop, 15,430 Patients Lost From ART Centres | X

Mumbai: Data from the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centers (ICTC) at Cama and Albless Hospital shows a worrying increase in HIV cases, even as syphilis infections decline. ICTCs are clinics where people can get counselling and testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

From January to December 2023, HIV positivity—the proportion of people whose blood tests show HIV antibodies—was 0.15% (13 out of 8,529 tested). It slightly dipped to 0.12% (10/7,799) in 2024, but jumped to 0.25% (19/6,668) during January–November 2025. This rise is notable despite fewer people getting tested.

In contrast, VDRL positivity—a measure of syphilis infection—has steadily decreased, from 1.11% (95/8,529) in 2023 to 0.75% (59/7,799) in 2024 and 0.62% (42/6,668) in 2025. The VDRL test detects syphilis, a sexually transmitted bacterial infection.

Adolescent girls and young women remain especially at risk. Before recent disruptions, 570 new HIV infections occurred every day among women aged 15–24. According to Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), suspending prevention programs increases their vulnerability. “Over 60% of women-led community organizations report having had to suspend essential HIV prevention and support services,” Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama and Albless Hospital.

UNAIDS warns that without urgent action, an additional 3.3 million new HIV infections could occur globally between 2025 and 2030. He added that the ICTC centers at Cama and Albless continue to play a crucial role in early detection, counselling, and connecting people to treatment, highlighting both progress and the urgent need to restore prevention programs.

