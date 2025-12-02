 Mumbai Launches Mortality Assessment As HIV Deaths Show No Decline In Three Years
A senior MDACS official said a case-by-case review will now be conducted to understand which illnesses are contributing to these deaths. Most fatalities are linked to opportunistic infections (OIs), with tuberculosis being the most common co-infection among people living with HIV.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: To reduce deaths among people living with HIV, the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society (MDACS) has initiated a detailed mortality assessment after observing no significant decline in fatalities over the last three years. The exercise aims to identify disease-specific causes of death and enable targeted interventions to bring the mortality rate down.

HIV Deaths Remain Stagnant Despite Fewer New Infections

Although Mumbai has seen a steady drop in new HIV cases in recent years, deaths have remained largely unchanged. MDACS data shows:

2022–23: 962 deaths

2023–24: 934 deaths

2024–25: 974 deaths

The figures indicate an overall stagnation in mortality.

Most Deaths Linked to Opportunistic Infections

A senior MDACS official said a case-by-case review will now be conducted to understand which illnesses are contributing to these deaths. Most fatalities are linked to opportunistic infections (OIs), with tuberculosis being the most common co-infection among people living with HIV.
“The mortality assessment will help us identify other contributing conditions as well,” the official said.

‘Every Death Is a Missed Opportunity,’ Says MDACS

According to the official, the assessment is crucial because “every death is a missed opportunity.” While patients are accessing the healthcare system, losing them points to gaps in diagnosis, treatment, or follow-up.
Understanding the exact causes such as aging, comorbidities, polypharmacy, undiagnosed infections, or drug resistance will help MDACS strengthen intervention strategies.

Enhanced Screening for TB and Other Comorbidities

MDACS currently mandates:

TB screening at every visit

At least one annual chest X-ray

Prompt sputum testing for any suspicious symptoms

Immediate TB treatment for those who test positive

The official added that similar vigilance will now extend to diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and liver disorders, with the expectation that proactive measures will help reduce HIV-related deaths in the coming years.

Mortality Rate Slightly Higher in 2024–25

Data shows a minor rise in the mortality rate among people living with HIV.

2023–24: 4.39%

2024–25: 4.49% (974 deaths against an estimated population of 2.16 crore)

Reiterating the need for the assessment, the official said, “Even when patients access the system, losing them means something was missed. Only by understanding the causes can we make the right corrections.”

