MNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai |

Candidates of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its alliance partners filed their nomination papers on Monday wearing face masks, staging a symbolic protest against rising air pollution in Navi Mumbai.

The protest was led by MNS state spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale, who said that clean air is a basic right of every citizen. He alleged that unchecked large-scale housing projects, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and industrial units have pushed pollution levels in the city to alarming limits.

As part of the MNS–Shiv Sena (UBT)–Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) alliance, Abhijit Desai (Ward 22-D) and Bhumika Mhatre (Ward 24-C) filed their nomination papers amid the presence of hundreds of party workers, all wearing masks to underline their concern over deteriorating air quality.

Several MNS office-bearers were present during the filing of nominations, including deputy city president Savinay Mhatre, city secretary Vilas Ghone, Students’ Sena city president Sandesh Dongre, employment wing leader Samprit Turmekar, divisional president Aniket Bhopi, and other party functionaries such as Aniket Patil, Raj Patil, Pravin Shinde and Shashikant Gaikwad.

Addressing party workers, Kale urged voters to reject defectors and party-hoppers in the upcoming civic elections and support “loyal and committed candidates” who would raise citizens’ issues, particularly environmental concerns, in the municipal corporation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/