 MNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai

MNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai

The protest was led by MNS state spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale, who said that clean air is a basic right of every citizen. He alleged that unchecked large-scale housing projects, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and industrial units have pushed pollution levels in the city to alarming limits.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
MNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai |

Candidates of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and its alliance partners filed their nomination papers on Monday wearing face masks, staging a symbolic protest against rising air pollution in Navi Mumbai.

The protest was led by MNS state spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale, who said that clean air is a basic right of every citizen. He alleged that unchecked large-scale housing projects, ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants and industrial units have pushed pollution levels in the city to alarming limits.

As part of the MNS–Shiv Sena (UBT)–Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) alliance, Abhijit Desai (Ward 22-D) and Bhumika Mhatre (Ward 24-C) filed their nomination papers amid the presence of hundreds of party workers, all wearing masks to underline their concern over deteriorating air quality.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Major Setback For NCP-SP Ahead Of Civic Polls As Party's Mumbai President Rakhee...
article-image

Several MNS office-bearers were present during the filing of nominations, including deputy city president Savinay Mhatre, city secretary Vilas Ghone, Students’ Sena city president Sandesh Dongre, employment wing leader Samprit Turmekar, divisional president Aniket Bhopi, and other party functionaries such as Aniket Patil, Raj Patil, Pravin Shinde and Shashikant Gaikwad.

FPJ Shorts
MNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai
MNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai
Anupamaa Written Update, December 29: Rahi Gets Jealous Of Prerna; Anupama Celebrates Bharti's Wedding Functions
Anupamaa Written Update, December 29: Rahi Gets Jealous Of Prerna; Anupama Celebrates Bharti's Wedding Functions
Angel Chakma Murder Sparks Political Storm, Opposition Targets Centre Over Silence
Angel Chakma Murder Sparks Political Storm, Opposition Targets Centre Over Silence
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 29: Poddar Family Unites To Help Armaan Reclaim The Firm
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 29: Poddar Family Unites To Help Armaan Reclaim The Firm

Addressing party workers, Kale urged voters to reject defectors and party-hoppers in the upcoming civic elections and support “loyal and committed candidates” who would raise citizens’ issues, particularly environmental concerns, in the municipal corporation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai

MNS Candidates File Nominations Wearing Masks, Flag Air Pollution In Navi Mumbai

Mumbai News: HIV Cases Rising Despite Decline In Syphilis At Cama & Albless ICTC Centers

Mumbai News: HIV Cases Rising Despite Decline In Syphilis At Cama & Albless ICTC Centers

Year-Ender 2025: Inside Maharashtra’s Courts, SHRC, NCLT And NGT — Key Cases And Turning Points

Year-Ender 2025: Inside Maharashtra’s Courts, SHRC, NCLT And NGT — Key Cases And Turning Points

Year-Ender 2025: Big Verdicts, Financial Crime Probes And High-Stakes Trials Mark Maharashtra’s...

Year-Ender 2025: Big Verdicts, Financial Crime Probes And High-Stakes Trials Mark Maharashtra’s...

Year-Ender 2025: BMC’s Administrator Era Sees Bridges, Coastal Road And Mega Projects Take Shape

Year-Ender 2025: BMC’s Administrator Era Sees Bridges, Coastal Road And Mega Projects Take Shape