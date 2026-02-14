Mumbai Local Train Update: Mega, Jumbo Blocks Announced On Central, Harbour & Western Lines On February 15; Check Time & Route Here | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbaikars travelling on Sunday are likely to face delays and cancellations as Central and Western Railways have announced scheduled maintenance blocks across key suburban corridors. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and check updated timetables before stepping out.

Jumbo Block On Western Railway

On the Western Railway, a jumbo block will be carried out between Ram Mandir and Borivali on the Up Fast line and the fifth line from 10 am to 2 pm. During this period, Up Fast line local trains will be diverted to the sixth line, while trains on the fifth line will be operated on the Down Fast line. Some Harbour line services will run only up to Goregaon station. Officials said that due to these changes, several services are expected to run late, and passengers travelling to affected stations should consider using Harbour line services or alternative modes of transport.

🚧 Western Railway – Sunday Block Update 🚧



Due to maintenance works, a block of 4 hours will be taken.



📅 On 15/02/2026 SUNDAY

⏲️ From 10:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs.

🛤️On Up Fast and 5th Lines between Ram Mandir and Borivali stations.



⚠️ During the block, all Fast trains will be… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 13, 2026

Mega Block On Central Railway

Meanwhile, Central Railway will undertake a mega block between Matunga and Mulund stations on both the Up and Down lines from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm. During the block period, fast line services in both directions will be diverted to the slow lines. Railway officials said that the diversion will lead to cancellation of some services, while others may run with delays of up to 20 minutes.

In addition, a separate block has been announced on the Harbour line between Kurla and Vashi from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm. During this time, all Up and Down services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vashi–Belapur–Panvel will remain cancelled. To reduce inconvenience, special local trains will operate between CSMT and Kurla, and between Panvel and Vashi. Services between Thane and Vashi or Nerul will continue as per the regular schedule.

Railway authorities said the blocks are essential for maintenance and infrastructure safety, and urged passengers to stay updated through official announcements and plan their travel accordingly.

