Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister & DGCA

Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has raised serious questions over the plane crash that claimed the life of senior leader Ajit Pawar, demanding a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation by the central government. Pawar has formally sought clarity on several unresolved aspects of the incident, stating that many crucial facts are yet to come before the public.

Taking to his social media account on X, Rohit Pawar said he has sent a detailed email, along with a presentation outlining his concerns, to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He stressed that the objective of his demand is not political, but to ensure that the truth behind the tragic accident is established beyond doubt. He also shared pictures of the letters and emails sent to the above mentioned authorities.

Several Questions Remain Unanswered: Rohit Pawar

Pawar said several questions related to the crash remain unanswered, making an unbiased probe essential. “It is important that the actual sequence of events is placed before the people so that there is no room for speculation or suspicion,” he said, adding that transparency is crucial in a case involving the death of a senior public leader.

He also revealed that he made attempts to personally meet the Union Home Minister, the Civil Aviation Minister and DGCA officials to discuss the matter. However, due to the ongoing parliamentary session and administrative engagements, those meetings could not take place. Pawar added that the DGCA, too, could not provide him time. “Even though the authorities could not give us time, we have shared all relevant information and concerns through email,” he clarified.

According to Rohit Pawar, the pace of the investigation appeared to have picked up marginally after he raised the issue publicly, but he expressed disappointment that it is still not progressing at the desired speed. He pointed out that several technical aspects require clarity, including aircraft condition, weather factors at the time of the crash, operational controls, and the role of monitoring agencies.

Pawar further reiterated that the doubts surrounding the crash have been presented with supporting facts to the central authorities, along with a request for a comprehensive inquiry. He expressed confidence that the investigation would yield objective answers to the questions troubling not just Maharashtra, but the entire country.

Rohit Urges Support From Govt To Pursue Probe

“Sitting outside power, we are still pursuing this issue in our own way,” Pawar said, urging the state government and ruling parties to also play an active role. The issue has sparked political discussion across Maharashtra, with many voices calling for a swift and transparent probe into the serious aviation tragedy. All eyes are now on how the central agencies respond and what direction the investigation takes next.

