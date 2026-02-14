 Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister & DGCA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister & DGCA

Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister & DGCA

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded a thorough and transparent central investigation into the plane crash that claimed Ajit Pawar’s life. He said he shared detailed concerns with Union ministers and the DGCA, raising questions over technical aspects and the pace of the probe, and urged authorities to ensure clarity.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister & DGCA |

Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar has raised serious questions over the plane crash that claimed the life of senior leader Ajit Pawar, demanding a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation by the central government. Pawar has formally sought clarity on several unresolved aspects of the incident, stating that many crucial facts are yet to come before the public.

Taking to his social media account on X, Rohit Pawar said he has sent a detailed email, along with a presentation outlining his concerns, to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). He stressed that the objective of his demand is not political, but to ensure that the truth behind the tragic accident is established beyond doubt. He also shared pictures of the letters and emails sent to the above mentioned authorities.

Several Questions Remain Unanswered: Rohit Pawar

Pawar said several questions related to the crash remain unanswered, making an unbiased probe essential. “It is important that the actual sequence of events is placed before the people so that there is no room for speculation or suspicion,” he said, adding that transparency is crucial in a case involving the death of a senior public leader.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Kolkata's Topsia After 'Poor' Math Exam
West Bengal: Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Kolkata's Topsia After 'Poor' Math Exam
Valentine's Day 2026: Last-Minute Pocket-Friendly, Romantic Date Night Ideas
Valentine's Day 2026: Last-Minute Pocket-Friendly, Romantic Date Night Ideas
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Refuses To Discharge Co-Accused In SoBo School Sexual Assault Case
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Refuses To Discharge Co-Accused In SoBo School Sexual Assault Case
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack
Read Also
'No Action On Life-Threatening Aircraft Company': Rohit Pawar Scathing Attack On Government After...
article-image

He also revealed that he made attempts to personally meet the Union Home Minister, the Civil Aviation Minister and DGCA officials to discuss the matter. However, due to the ongoing parliamentary session and administrative engagements, those meetings could not take place. Pawar added that the DGCA, too, could not provide him time. “Even though the authorities could not give us time, we have shared all relevant information and concerns through email,” he clarified.

According to Rohit Pawar, the pace of the investigation appeared to have picked up marginally after he raised the issue publicly, but he expressed disappointment that it is still not progressing at the desired speed. He pointed out that several technical aspects require clarity, including aircraft condition, weather factors at the time of the crash, operational controls, and the role of monitoring agencies.

Pawar further reiterated that the doubts surrounding the crash have been presented with supporting facts to the central authorities, along with a request for a comprehensive inquiry. He expressed confidence that the investigation would yield objective answers to the questions troubling not just Maharashtra, but the entire country.

Rohit Urges Support From Govt To Pursue Probe

“Sitting outside power, we are still pursuing this issue in our own way,” Pawar said, urging the state government and ruling parties to also play an active role. The issue has sparked political discussion across Maharashtra, with many voices calling for a swift and transparent probe into the serious aviation tragedy. All eyes are now on how the central agencies respond and what direction the investigation takes next.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Refuses To Discharge Co-Accused In SoBo School Sexual Assault Case
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Refuses To Discharge Co-Accused In SoBo School Sexual Assault Case
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Flags 9 Restaurants For 'Mandatory' Service Charges Despite Court Ruling
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Flags 9 Restaurants For 'Mandatory' Service Charges Despite Court Ruling
Mumbai Weather Update For 14th Feb, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Wadala
Mumbai Weather Update For 14th Feb, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Wadala
Mumbai Coastal Road North Project: 348 Trees In Versova To Be Felled, Including 80 Inside Nana Nani...
Mumbai Coastal Road North Project: 348 Trees In Versova To Be Felled, Including 80 Inside Nana Nani...