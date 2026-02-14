 Maharashtra: Students Perform To Pakistani Military Song At Republic Day Event In Yavatmal; FIR Against School Staff After Video Goes Viral
Controversy broke out in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal after students at a municipal Urdu school allegedly performed to a Pakistani military-themed song during a Republic Day programme. Following a complaint by BJP councillor Gopal Kalane, police booked the headmaster and a teacher under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a probe.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Yavatmal: A controversy has broken out in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district after students of a government-run Urdu school were allegedly made to perform to a Pakistani military-themed song during a cultural programme, leading to police action against the school administration.

According to media reports, an FIR has been registered against the headmaster and a teacher of Abdul Gafur Shah Municipal Urdu School No. 2 in Umarkhed following a complaint linked to a Republic Day-related cultural event held at the school.

Videos of the programme, which surfaced on social media and were widely circulated, show students performing a choreographed dance while holding symbolic or mock swords. The song played during the performance is believed to be “Ae Mard-e-Mujahid Teri Yalgaar Kahan Hai,” described as a Pakistani patriotic or military-motivational anthem.

article-image

The visuals show children dressed in stage costumes moving in formation as the song played through loudspeakers, with images also displayed on screens at the venue. The performance appeared to be part of a planned cultural presentation attended by parents and local residents.

The videos triggered strong reactions online, with users alleging that the song has links to Pakistan’s armed forces and questioning its use in a school function. Concerns were raised over the possible impact of such content on young students.

According to a Times of India report, BJP councillor Gopal Kalane filed a complaint stating that Class 6 students were made to dance with symbolic swords to the song, claiming it hurt public sentiments and could negatively influence children.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 196(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and launched an investigation. Officials said statements are being recorded and the role of the school authorities in approving the programme is under scrutiny.

Authorities are also examining how the song was selected and whether guidelines governing school cultural events were violated. The school administration has not issued a detailed public statement on the matter so far.

