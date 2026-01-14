Viral Video Showing Children Reciting Islamic Verses In Delhi School Sparks Outrage

Viral Video: A video has gone viral on social media, showing small children apparently being taught Islamic verses within the walls of a Delhi school. The clip, which has been posted by multiple accounts, has stirred widespread debate and outrage online, claiming to show religious instruction to students inside a classroom, raising questions over adherence to India's secular education framework.

Several posts on social media claimed the incident occurred at a private school in Delhi. The video shows a group of children in uniform reciting verses. Captions with the videos purportedly indicated that religious teachings were conducted during the regular school hours. However, the authenticity of the video, exact location, and context in which the video was recorded have not been independently verified yet.

The video has generated sharp responses, and many have doubted whether any kind of religious instruction should be given in schools that are not specifically religious in nature. They argue that this may amount to a violation of the secular principles enshrined in the Indian Constitution and demand strict action if the allegations are indeed proven to be true.

Some have called for restraint, warning against reaching conclusions without due investigation, adding that a critical check of whether the activities were part of a cultural program, a special event, or even a misrepresented clip taken out of its context should be done.

Read Also HTET 2026 Exam Postponed Without Official Notice; Fresh Dates Awaited

Parents and civil society groups now demand clarification from the school authorities and the Directorate of Education. Demands for an official inquiry have gotten louder, with demands that the authorities ascertain whether any guidelines were violated and take action if needed.

Until now, no formal statement has emerged from the school or the education authorities regarding this incident. The controversy is continuing to drive discussions on social media, once again underlining the sensitive interaction between education, religion, and constitutional values in the diverse society of India.