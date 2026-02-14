 'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif

'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif

Senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif confirmed that Ajit Pawar was holding talks with NCP (SP) leaders on a possible merger of the two factions. After Pawar’s death in an air crash, Mushrif said the situation has changed and any decision will require consulting BJP and considering the wishes of Sunetra Pawar. The party is not rushing the process.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif | File Photo

Pune: Senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif on Friday admitted that the late party president Ajit Pawar was holding talks with NCP (SP) leaders on the merger of the two factions.

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur, Mushrif, a cabinet minister in Maharashtra, said the situation has changed after Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash last month, and before taking any decision, his party will have to take the ruling ally BJP into confidence.

"I have said it many times that Ajit Pawar was discussing the merger of the two NCPs... no (other) leader from NCP was part of it. We are not claiming that no discussion about merger took place. (But) Now, after the demise of Ajit dada, the situation has changed. We will have to take BJP into confidence," he said.

Read Also
Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit...
article-image

He further said that the party will take decision as per the wishes of Ajit Pawar's wife and deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 14, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 14, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In Pink Kalamkari Saree, Styles Baby Bump With Pistachio Baluchari Twist
Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Glows In Pink Kalamkari Saree, Styles Baby Bump With Pistachio Baluchari Twist
Over 2,800 Vacancies In All India Services; IFoS Worst Hit, Govt Tells Parliament
Over 2,800 Vacancies In All India Services; IFoS Worst Hit, Govt Tells Parliament
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil On OTT: Where To Watch Jiiva's Latest Film Online?
Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil On OTT: Where To Watch Jiiva's Latest Film Online?

"We used to get calls (from Ajit Pawar) that if both the factions come together, they will have to contest the (local body) polls on one symbol. But beyond this, dada never talked to us (about merger )," claimed Mushrif.

While the NCP (SP) leaders including Sharad Pawar have said that Ajit Pawar was keen on reuniting the party, NCP leaders have indicated that they are in no hurry to expedite the process.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif
'Ajit Pawar Was Discussing Merger With NCP (SP) Leaders,' Says Hasan Mushrif
VIDEO: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, Waves To Supporters...
VIDEO: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, Waves To Supporters...
Pune: BJP Corporator Shrinath Bhimale Likely To Be Named PMC Standing Committee Chairman
Pune: BJP Corporator Shrinath Bhimale Likely To Be Named PMC Standing Committee Chairman
Medha Kulkarni Urges Amit Shah To Help Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Daughter From Pune Get...
Medha Kulkarni Urges Amit Shah To Help Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Daughter From Pune Get...
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief To Be Discharged Today From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief To Be Discharged Today From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic