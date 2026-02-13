 'No Action On Life-Threatening Aircraft Company': Rohit Pawar Scathing Attack On Government After Ajit Dada's Plane Crash Incident
A political debate has emerged after Rohit Pawar raised concerns on social media about alleged safety lapses by an airline company. His remarks have triggered wider discussions on aviation safety, regulatory accountability, & equal enforcement of rules. The post has led to calls for transparency, investigation, and stronger oversight to ensure passenger and staff safety across the aviation sector.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
Mumbai, February 13: Late Maharashtra's Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's sudden death in a plane crash shook the entire country, but there has been no action taken yet against the aircraft company VSR. In yet another sharp attack on the government, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has questioned the airline company VSR, whose aircraft was involved in the crash in Baramati that carried Ajit Dada.

On Friday (February 13), in a strongly worded post on X, he wrote that if a contractor can be black-listed for his shoddy job or an officer can be sacked for his non-performance, why has the government not yet taken any action on the 'life-threatening' aircraft company which was carrying the late CM.

Demand For Equal Enforcement Of Rules

Pawar wrote, "The same justice should have been applied to VSR company too — cases should have been filed against it by now, and the company should have been barred from operations. But why isn't that happening? That's the million-dollar question."

Blaming the government for this delay, Pawar expressed his doubt about the company's owner being someone very influential, and the government is scared to take any action against them.

He stated, "Does the owner and partners of the company carry so much weight that even the government is scared to take action against them?"

Safety Concerns Extend To Everyone

Showing concern over the safety of the celebrities and the VVIPs who travel in VSR aircraft regularly, he argued that security standards must remain uniform because the lives of passengers and employees are equally important. He wrote, "If many important people in the country, celebrities, all-party political leaders are using VSR company's services, aren't their lives and those of the pilots and other employees equally important?"

At the end of his post, he requested that the government immediately take action against this company and impose a ban on its services in the country.

As of now, there has been no official response from the airline company or aviation regulators regarding these specific allegations. The development has reignited broader conversations around regulatory transparency, corporate accountability, and public safety in India’s aviation sector.

