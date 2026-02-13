 Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry Boxer Under Verification
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThreatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry Boxer Under Verification

Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry Boxer Under Verification

A WhatsApp audio note allegedly threatening actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty has surfaced in Mumbai. The clip, reportedly issued in the name of Harry Boxer, is being examined for authenticity. Police have heightened security and launched a forensic probe to trace its origin.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
A WhatsApp audio note allegedly containing threats to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty has surfaced and is now circulating widely on social media, raising fresh security concerns. | FPJ

Mumbai: A WhatsApp audio note allegedly containing threats to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty has surfaced and is now circulating widely on social media, raising fresh security concerns.

Crime Breakthrough

The audio clip, reportedly issued in the name of Harry Boxer, is said to contain a threatening message directed at both the actor and the director. Sources confirmed that the recording has come into the possession of this publication.

Read Also
Sixth India Store Unveiled In Mumbai's Borivali, Apple's Peacock-Inspired Outlet Opens Feb 26 As...
article-image

Investigators are currently verifying whether the voice in the note indeed belongs to Harry Boxer. Forensic examination and technical analysis are underway to authenticate the clip and establish its origin.

FPJ Shorts
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Alkem Labs Q3 Profit Rises 1.9% To ₹653 Crore, Signs €180.7 Million Deal To Acquire Majority Stake In Occlutech
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Your AI Hates Whites, Asians, & Chinese: Elon Musk Calls Anthropic 'Misanthropic & Evil' In Latest Jab At Competitor
Your AI Hates Whites, Asians, & Chinese: Elon Musk Calls Anthropic 'Misanthropic & Evil' In Latest Jab At Competitor
Man From Maharashtra Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Salem - VIDEO
Man From Maharashtra Dies During TVK Chief Vijay’s Rally In Salem - VIDEO

FIR Awaited

Officials are probing whether the message indicates a renewed threat to the two film personalities. Security around them has already been heightened following earlier extortion and intimidation attempts. Further investigation is in progress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Thane: MMRDA Coastal Road-1 Project Hits Key Engineering Milestone With 50% Foundation Completion
Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail...
Commuters Hang Outside Mumbai Local Trains As Delays Continue, Sena UBT Leader Questions Rail...
Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry...
Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry...
Sixth India Store Unveiled In Mumbai's Borivali, Apple's Peacock-Inspired Outlet Opens Feb 26 As...
Sixth India Store Unveiled In Mumbai's Borivali, Apple's Peacock-Inspired Outlet Opens Feb 26 As...
Relief For Commuters? Mumbai Plans Flyover Above Flood-Prone Andheri Subway, Key Details Inside
Relief For Commuters? Mumbai Plans Flyover Above Flood-Prone Andheri Subway, Key Details Inside