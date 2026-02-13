Threatening WhatsApp Audio Note To Ranveer Singh And Rohit Shetty Goes Viral; Voice Linked To Harry Boxer Under Verification

A WhatsApp audio note allegedly containing threats to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty has surfaced and is now circulating widely on social media, raising fresh security concerns. | FPJ

Mumbai: A WhatsApp audio note allegedly containing threats to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty has surfaced and is now circulating widely on social media, raising fresh security concerns.

Crime Breakthrough

The audio clip, reportedly issued in the name of Harry Boxer, is said to contain a threatening message directed at both the actor and the director. Sources confirmed that the recording has come into the possession of this publication.

Investigators are currently verifying whether the voice in the note indeed belongs to Harry Boxer. Forensic examination and technical analysis are underway to authenticate the clip and establish its origin.

FIR Awaited

Officials are probing whether the message indicates a renewed threat to the two film personalities. Security around them has already been heightened following earlier extortion and intimidation attempts. Further investigation is in progress.

