 $200 For 400 Metres: Mumbai Cabbies' Permits, Licenses Cancelled After Scamming American Tourist; Duo In Judicial Custody
Sahar Police have initiated cancellation of taxi permits and driving licences of two drivers accused of charging an American tourist ₹18,000 for a 400-metre ride from Mumbai airport. The proposal has been sent to the RTO. The accused are in judicial custody after the case surfaced through a viral social media post.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Mohammad Shaikh (L) & Yashraj Yadav (R) |

Mumbai: The Sahar police have completed the process of cancellation of the taxi permits and driving licences of two drivers who charged an American tourist a hefty Rs18,000 for a taxi ride of barely 400mt. The proposal has been forwarded to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), which will take further action in the matter.

Police to Follow Up

The taxi permit cancellation documents have been sent to the Tardeo RTO, while the driving licence cancellation documents have been forwarded to the Andheri RTO.

Senior police inspector Manoj Chalake of Sahar police station said they will closely follow up the matter of cancellation. Currently, both the accused drivers are in judicial custody.

The case came to light after a social media post by the American national, Argentina Ariano, went viral. In her post, she alleged being scammed by a taxi driver shortly after arriving in Mumbai. Nearly 15 days after the incident, on January 26, she shared her experience on social media.

Arrests Made

In the post, she wrote: “Landed in Mumbai recently, took a taxi to the Hilton Hotel. The driver and another man first took us to an unknown location, charged us $200 (Rs18,000), and then dropped us at the hotel, which was only 400mt away. Taxi No: MH 01 BD 5405.” She tagged Mumbai police and traffic police and used the hashtag #scam.

The police arrested the first accused, Yashraj Yadav alias Pappu, 50, on January 28, and the second accused, Mohammad Taufiq Shaikh, 39, on February 4.

Repeat Offender

Using the OSINT (OpenSource Intelligence) platform, the police traced the vehicle’s registration to Sharad Patil of SMS Taxi Cab Pvt Ltd. Patil informed them that the cab had been assigned to another driver. Meanwhile, police officers showed photographs from the social media post to airport staff and drivers, leading to the identification of the suspect as Yadav. A police officer said three similar cases had previously been registered against Mohammad, two at Sahar police station and one at Airport police station. In each case, his accomplice was different. However, no prior criminal record was found against Yadav.

According to the police, Ariano had arrived in India for work. The incident occurred on January 12 at around midnight after she landed at Mumbai International Airport. The accused allegedly took her on a 20-minute drive around Andheri (East) before returning to the same locality, dropping her at the hotel and collecting the fare.

