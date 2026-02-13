Vasai-Virar Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent: Mob Blocks JCBs, Assaults Civic Staff; FIR Against 30, Police Launch Manhunt

A team from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) faced violent opposition during an anti-encroachment drive in the Pelhar-Jabarpada area of Nalasopara East. | AI

Nalasopara: A team from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) faced violent opposition during an anti-encroachment drive in the Pelhar-Jabarpada area of Nalasopara East. Following the incident, police have registered a case against over 30 individuals for assaulting civic staff and obstructing government duty.

Tactics of Resistance

On Monday, the municipal corporation’s anti-encroachment squad arrived in the Pelhar and Jabarpada localities to demolish 22 illegal commercial units and chawls. However, local land mafias and residents organized a protest to halt the action.

The mob reportedly used several tactics to prevent the demolition. Heavy vehicles were strategically parked on narrow access roads to block the JCBs and municipal vans from reaching the illegal sites. Once the team arrived, protesters allegedly shoved, manhandled, and verbally abused the municipal employees.

Due to the escalating tension and chaos captured in viral mobile phone footage the civic team was forced to retreat without completing the demolition.

FIR Filed

Following a formal complaint by municipal officials, the Pelhar Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR).

The case has been filed against the owners and drivers of the vehicles used to block the road, as well as several named Rakib Chaudhary, Javed Chaudhary, Javed Khan, Dharmendra Yadav, Mohammad Mittiwala, Pawan Yadav, Gaurav Yadav, Kallu Yadav, and Shakil Chaudhary.

Along with these individuals, 25 to 30 unidentified persons have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Legal Provisions Invoked

Section 132 Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty.

Section 126(2) 352, 351(2), 189(2), 191(2), 190, and 193 regarding unlawful assembly and rioting.

Police authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the remaining suspects involved in the attack.

