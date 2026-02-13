Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of High-rise In Goregaon East, Residents Evacuated; Video |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Goregaon East on Friday morning. No injuries have been reported so far and the fire was doused off, according to officials. Meanwhile, visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet, showing flames and black smoke billowing from the residential building.

Fire at DB Woods, Gokuldham, Goregaon East. pic.twitter.com/AYSLjutzmL — The Supreme Consciousness (@realcvrane) February 13, 2026

Details Of The Fire

According to information shared by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported at around 9.11 am by a citizen. The fire occurred at DB Wood Building, located on Krushna Vatika Road in the Gokul Dham area of Goregaon East.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, kitchen items and household articles inside a bedroom on the ninth floor of the ground-plus-45-storey residential tower. As a precautionary measure, residents were evacuated and moved to the refuge area and terrace of the building.

Firefighting operations were underway, with crews using both fire engines and the building’s fixed firefighting system to control the blaze. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the incident as a Level-1 fire at 9.25 am.

Multiple resources were deployed at the site, including senior fire officers, several fire engines, jumbo tankers, ambulances and quick response vehicles. Agencies mobilised for the operation include the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, staff from the concerned electricity distribution company, 108 ambulance services and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ward staff.

Narrow Access Roads, Tall Buildings, Challenge For Firefighters

An update issued at 10.17 am said the situation was extinguished. Meanwhile, residents were moved to the terrace and safely evacuated during the incident, officials confirmed. Local residents pointed out that the area has several buildings taller than 40 floors. "Narrow access roads that make it difficult for fire engines to pass," said Amrita B, a Goregaon resident.

