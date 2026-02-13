 Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of High-rise In Goregaon East, Residents Evacuated; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of High-rise In Goregaon East, Residents Evacuated; Video

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of High-rise In Goregaon East, Residents Evacuated; Video

A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a 45-storey residential tower in Goregaon East on Friday morning. The blaze was confined to electrical wiring and household items inside a bedroom. Residents were evacuated as a precaution. Fire officials said the situation was brought under control with no injuries reported.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of High-rise In Goregaon East, Residents Evacuated; Video |

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Goregaon East on Friday morning. No injuries have been reported so far and the fire was doused off, according to officials. Meanwhile, visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet, showing flames and black smoke billowing from the residential building.

Details Of The Fire

According to information shared by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported at around 9.11 am by a citizen. The fire occurred at DB Wood Building, located on Krushna Vatika Road in the Gokul Dham area of Goregaon East.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electrical installations, kitchen items and household articles inside a bedroom on the ninth floor of the ground-plus-45-storey residential tower. As a precautionary measure, residents were evacuated and moved to the refuge area and terrace of the building.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Permits Visually Impaired Candidates To Engage Scribes With More Than 10+2 Qualification For AIBE, CLAT Exams
Supreme Court Permits Visually Impaired Candidates To Engage Scribes With More Than 10+2 Qualification For AIBE, CLAT Exams
What Is 'Bebot' Trend? This Viral Makeup Look Will Turn You Into A Filipina Baddie - WATCH
What Is 'Bebot' Trend? This Viral Makeup Look Will Turn You Into A Filipina Baddie - WATCH
'NCP, NCP (SP) Merger Was To Be Announced On Feb 12,' Claims Former Pune Mayor Ankush Kakde
'NCP, NCP (SP) Merger Was To Be Announced On Feb 12,' Claims Former Pune Mayor Ankush Kakde
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Vikram Bhatt And His Wife Shwetambari Bhatt In Fraud Case
Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Vikram Bhatt And His Wife Shwetambari Bhatt In Fraud Case

Firefighting operations were underway, with crews using both fire engines and the building’s fixed firefighting system to control the blaze. The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the incident as a Level-1 fire at 9.25 am.

Read Also
Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Near Gateway Of India - VIDEO
article-image

Multiple resources were deployed at the site, including senior fire officers, several fire engines, jumbo tankers, ambulances and quick response vehicles. Agencies mobilised for the operation include the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, staff from the concerned electricity distribution company, 108 ambulance services and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ward staff.

Narrow Access Roads, Tall Buildings, Challenge For Firefighters

An update issued at 10.17 am said the situation was extinguished. Meanwhile, residents were moved to the terrace and safely evacuated during the incident, officials confirmed. Local residents pointed out that the area has several buildings taller than 40 floors. "Narrow access roads that make it difficult for fire engines to pass," said Amrita B, a Goregaon resident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of High-rise In Goregaon East, Residents Evacuated; Video
Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out On 9th Floor Of High-rise In Goregaon East, Residents Evacuated; Video
Mumbai AC Locals Draw Massive Response On Harbour Line; 6.4 Lakh Passengers Travel In 16 Days, Says...
Mumbai AC Locals Draw Massive Response On Harbour Line; 6.4 Lakh Passengers Travel In 16 Days, Says...
BMC Budget 2026, Key Committee Heads To Be Appointed Soon As Mumbai Mayor Poll Concludes
BMC Budget 2026, Key Committee Heads To Be Appointed Soon As Mumbai Mayor Poll Concludes
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On...
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On...
Shiv Sena (UBT) Installs Muslim Mayor In Parbhani With Congress Help As BJP Cries 'Aurangzeb Agenda'
Shiv Sena (UBT) Installs Muslim Mayor In Parbhani With Congress Help As BJP Cries 'Aurangzeb Agenda'