Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Gateway Of India - VIDEO

Mumbai: A major fire broke out near the Gateway of India on Thursday, triggering panic in the surrounding area. The incident was reported inside the Lion Gate, one of the key entry points near the iconic Mumbai landmark. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising high into the air, visible from a considerable distance.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot shortly after the blaze was reported and are working to bring the situation under control. Details regarding any injuries or casualties have not yet been reported.
The Lion Gate is known as "Sher Dwaar" or the Asiatic Lion Gate, is a historic, 19th-century entrance to the Naval Dockyard.
