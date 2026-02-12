 Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out Near Gateway Of India - VIDEO
A major fire erupted inside Lion Gate near Mumbai's Gateway of India on Thursday, sending thick black smoke into the sky and triggering panic in the area. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot and are working to control the blaze. The cause of the fire and details of any injuries remain unknown.

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai: A major fire broke out near the Gateway of India on Thursday, triggering panic in the surrounding area. The incident was reported inside the Lion Gate, one of the key entry points near the iconic Mumbai landmark. Thick plumes of black smoke were seen rising high into the air, visible from a considerable distance.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot shortly after the blaze was reported and are working to bring the situation under control. Details regarding any injuries or casualties have not yet been reported.

The Lion Gate is known as "Sher Dwaar" or the Asiatic Lion Gate, is a historic, 19th-century entrance to the Naval Dockyard.

