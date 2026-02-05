Gateway Of India Passenger Jetty Project Cleared By Courts, Set For August Launch Despite Protests

The ambitious state government project of a passenger jetty and terminal near the Gateway of India (Radio Club) is now expected to become operational by August. | File

Mumbai: The ambitious state government project of a passenger jetty and terminal near the Gateway of India (Radio Club) is now expected to become operational by August. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure the project is completed at the earliest.

Costs Rs 229 Crore, Cleared by Courts

The project, estimated to cost Rs 229 crore, has faced opposition from local residents and environmental activists. However, both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court have given the project clearance.

The state government aims to boost tourism, enhance maritime safety, and reduce traffic congestion in the Colaba area through this project. Alibaug in Raigad district is home to several luxury bungalows owned by film personalities, cricketers, and business leaders, who frequently commute using five jetties along the coast. This movement often leads to heavy traffic congestion in South Mumbai. Even the wife of a former chief minister had once been affected by this congestion.

Over Decade of Delays Due to Local Resistance

Around 30 to 35 lakh passengers use these jetties annually. For over a decade, the government has been attempting to build a modern jetty at the site, but resistance from local residents delayed the project. Concerns were raised that the jetty could affect the historic Gateway of India and pose risks to maritime security, with some former naval officers also opposing it.

Petitions filed against the project were dismissed by the Bombay High Court and later by the Supreme Court in September. The tennis racket-shaped jetty will cost Rs 229 crore. Former finance minister Ajit Pawar had initially approved Rs 80 crore for the project.

While the jetty was earlier scheduled to become operational by May this year, it will now open for passengers after the monsoon, in August, according to a Maharashtra Maritime Board official.

