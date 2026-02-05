 Gateway Of India Passenger Jetty Project Cleared By Courts, Set For August Launch Despite Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGateway Of India Passenger Jetty Project Cleared By Courts, Set For August Launch Despite Protests

Gateway Of India Passenger Jetty Project Cleared By Courts, Set For August Launch Despite Protests

The Maharashtra government’s ₹229-crore passenger jetty near the Gateway of India is now slated to open by August after delays due to protests and legal challenges. With approvals from the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court, the project aims to ease Colaba traffic and boost coastal tourism.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 03:50 AM IST
article-image
The ambitious state government project of a passenger jetty and terminal near the Gateway of India (Radio Club) is now expected to become operational by August. | File

Mumbai: The ambitious state government project of a passenger jetty and terminal near the Gateway of India (Radio Club) is now expected to become operational by August. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure the project is completed at the earliest.

Costs Rs 229 Crore, Cleared by Courts

The project, estimated to cost Rs 229 crore, has faced opposition from local residents and environmental activists. However, both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court have given the project clearance.

The state government aims to boost tourism, enhance maritime safety, and reduce traffic congestion in the Colaba area through this project. Alibaug in Raigad district is home to several luxury bungalows owned by film personalities, cricketers, and business leaders, who frequently commute using five jetties along the coast. This movement often leads to heavy traffic congestion in South Mumbai. Even the wife of a former chief minister had once been affected by this congestion.

FPJ Shorts
Gateway Of India Passenger Jetty Project Cleared By Courts, Set For August Launch Despite Protests
Gateway Of India Passenger Jetty Project Cleared By Courts, Set For August Launch Despite Protests
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Shooter's Advanced Weapon, Escape Route
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Shooter's Advanced Weapon, Escape Route
Lift Plunges From Third Floor To Basement At Bhandup Wedding Hall, Several Injured; Negligence Alleged
Lift Plunges From Third Floor To Basement At Bhandup Wedding Hall, Several Injured; Negligence Alleged
IndiGo Suspends Copenhagen Flights, Cuts London And Manchester Frequencies Amid Iran Airspace Closure And Airport Congestion
IndiGo Suspends Copenhagen Flights, Cuts London And Manchester Frequencies Amid Iran Airspace Closure And Airport Congestion

Over Decade of Delays Due to Local Resistance

Around 30 to 35 lakh passengers use these jetties annually. For over a decade, the government has been attempting to build a modern jetty at the site, but resistance from local residents delayed the project. Concerns were raised that the jetty could affect the historic Gateway of India and pose risks to maritime security, with some former naval officers also opposing it.

Read Also
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Shooter's Advanced Weapon, Escape Route
article-image

Petitions filed against the project were dismissed by the Bombay High Court and later by the Supreme Court in September. The tennis racket-shaped jetty will cost Rs 229 crore. Former finance minister Ajit Pawar had initially approved Rs 80 crore for the project.

While the jetty was earlier scheduled to become operational by May this year, it will now open for passengers after the monsoon, in August, according to a Maharashtra Maritime Board official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gateway Of India Passenger Jetty Project Cleared By Courts, Set For August Launch Despite Protests
Gateway Of India Passenger Jetty Project Cleared By Courts, Set For August Launch Despite Protests
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Shooter's Advanced Weapon, Escape Route
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Shooter's Advanced Weapon, Escape Route
Lift Plunges From Third Floor To Basement At Bhandup Wedding Hall, Several Injured; Negligence...
Lift Plunges From Third Floor To Basement At Bhandup Wedding Hall, Several Injured; Negligence...
IndiGo Suspends Copenhagen Flights, Cuts London And Manchester Frequencies Amid Iran Airspace...
IndiGo Suspends Copenhagen Flights, Cuts London And Manchester Frequencies Amid Iran Airspace...
Wingtip Scrape At Mumbai Airport: Did IndiGo Aircraft Veer-Off Taxiway Centre Line Or Was Air India...
Wingtip Scrape At Mumbai Airport: Did IndiGo Aircraft Veer-Off Taxiway Centre Line Or Was Air India...