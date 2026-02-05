 Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBody Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home

Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home

Over two weeks after Odisha migrant worker Devkumar Theway died in a fall at an Ulwe construction site, his body remains unclaimed. While his wife has sought help from Odisha authorities, Navi Mumbai police say legal procedures require a family member’s presence, and an in-camera post-mortem may now be conducted.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:31 AM IST
article-image
More than two weeks after a migrant construction worker from Odisha died after a fall at a construction site in Ulwe, his body continues to remain unclaimed. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: More than two weeks after a migrant construction worker from Odisha died after a fall at a construction site in Ulwe, his body continues to remain unclaimed, even as his wife has now reportedly approached the district administration in Odisha seeking assistance to bring her husband home.

Worker Fell from Third Floor in Ulwe

The deceased, Devkumar Sukru Theway, 32, a native of Bhojpur village in Nuapada district, died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Sector 24, Ulwe, on January 20.

According to the Ulwe police, the incident was reported to have occurred at around 8.30am. However, the builder Arjun Tarachandani has disputed this timeline, claiming the fall happened late at night and outside working hours.

FPJ Shorts
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY Patil Stadium
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY Patil Stadium
Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East
Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East
Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No Injuries Reported

According to local news reports from Nuapada, Devkumar’s wife, Jharani Prabhu, has submitted a representation to the district collector and local authorities, requesting intervention to facilitate the completion of legal formalities and the release of her husband’s body from Navi Mumbai.

Responding to the development, Navi Mumbai police said that while they are aware of the request, legal procedures cannot be bypassed.

Next of Kin Must Be Present for ID, Consent

“Under the law, the physical presence of a next of kin, proper identification, and written consent are mandatory before the body can be released. Despite repeated communication with authorities in Odisha, no immediate family member has completed these procedures so far,” said Arjun Rajane, senior police inspector.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East
article-image

Police said an inquest panchnama was conducted at 10.30am on January 20, following which the body was shifted to the sub-district hospital in Panvel. However, no family member has formally approached the police station to record a statement or complete the post-mortem and release formalities.

Relatives Declined to Give Statements, Sign Docs

The police said efforts were made to trace relatives, and three family members were brought to the police station, but they allegedly declined to give statements or sign required documents. The deceased’s uncle was later contacted over the phone but has since stopped responding, police added.

With no claimant formally coming forward, police said that an in-camera post-mortem may be conducted in accordance with established procedure.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him...
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him...
Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East
Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East
Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No...
Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No...
Maharashtra Actress Alleges Being Drugged, Forced Into Pornographic Shoots; Five Booked In...
Maharashtra Actress Alleges Being Drugged, Forced Into Pornographic Shoots; Five Booked In...
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Emergency Plan After Gas Tanker Cripples Mumbai-Pune...
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Emergency Plan After Gas Tanker Cripples Mumbai-Pune...