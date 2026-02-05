Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home

More than two weeks after a migrant construction worker from Odisha died after a fall at a construction site in Ulwe, his body continues to remain unclaimed. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: More than two weeks after a migrant construction worker from Odisha died after a fall at a construction site in Ulwe, his body continues to remain unclaimed, even as his wife has now reportedly approached the district administration in Odisha seeking assistance to bring her husband home.

Worker Fell from Third Floor in Ulwe

The deceased, Devkumar Sukru Theway, 32, a native of Bhojpur village in Nuapada district, died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Sector 24, Ulwe, on January 20.

According to the Ulwe police, the incident was reported to have occurred at around 8.30am. However, the builder Arjun Tarachandani has disputed this timeline, claiming the fall happened late at night and outside working hours.

According to local news reports from Nuapada, Devkumar’s wife, Jharani Prabhu, has submitted a representation to the district collector and local authorities, requesting intervention to facilitate the completion of legal formalities and the release of her husband’s body from Navi Mumbai.

Responding to the development, Navi Mumbai police said that while they are aware of the request, legal procedures cannot be bypassed.

Next of Kin Must Be Present for ID, Consent

“Under the law, the physical presence of a next of kin, proper identification, and written consent are mandatory before the body can be released. Despite repeated communication with authorities in Odisha, no immediate family member has completed these procedures so far,” said Arjun Rajane, senior police inspector.

Police said an inquest panchnama was conducted at 10.30am on January 20, following which the body was shifted to the sub-district hospital in Panvel. However, no family member has formally approached the police station to record a statement or complete the post-mortem and release formalities.

Relatives Declined to Give Statements, Sign Docs

The police said efforts were made to trace relatives, and three family members were brought to the police station, but they allegedly declined to give statements or sign required documents. The deceased’s uncle was later contacted over the phone but has since stopped responding, police added.

With no claimant formally coming forward, police said that an in-camera post-mortem may be conducted in accordance with established procedure.

