Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East

The Western Suburban Traffic Police have imposed a three-month ban on unauthorized parking along Kurar Village Road in Malad (East), from Akash Pan Shop to Babaji Konse Marg, on both sides of the stretch. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Western Suburban Traffic Police have imposed a three-month ban on unauthorized parking along Kurar Village Road in Malad (East), from Akash Pan Shop to Babaji Konse Marg, on both sides of the stretch.

Aim to Ease Congestion on Narrow Road

The decision was taken due to the narrow width of the road and frequent traffic congestion caused by illegal parking, which has been creating inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians.

According to an official notification issued by the Traffic Police, the no-parking rule will remain in force for three months to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks in the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajit Borade has appealed to citizens to strictly follow traffic regulations and cooperate with the authorities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/