 Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East

Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East

Western Suburban Traffic Police have imposed a three-month ban on unauthorized parking on Kurar Village Road in Malad East to ease congestion. The restriction covers both sides of the narrow stretch from Akash Pan Shop to Babaji Konse Marg, officials said.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:17 AM IST
article-image
The Western Suburban Traffic Police have imposed a three-month ban on unauthorized parking along Kurar Village Road in Malad (East), from Akash Pan Shop to Babaji Konse Marg, on both sides of the stretch. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Western Suburban Traffic Police have imposed a three-month ban on unauthorized parking along Kurar Village Road in Malad (East), from Akash Pan Shop to Babaji Konse Marg, on both sides of the stretch.

Aim to Ease Congestion on Narrow Road

The decision was taken due to the narrow width of the road and frequent traffic congestion caused by illegal parking, which has been creating inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No...
article-image

According to an official notification issued by the Traffic Police, the no-parking rule will remain in force for three months to ensure smoother traffic flow and reduce bottlenecks in the area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajit Borade has appealed to citizens to strictly follow traffic regulations and cooperate with the authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3 Qualifier 2; Beat Majhi Mumbai By 44 Runs
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3 Qualifier 2; Beat Majhi Mumbai By 44 Runs
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea Enterprises
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea Enterprises
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY Patil Stadium
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY Patil Stadium

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea...
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea...
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him...
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him...
Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East
Mumbai News: Three-Month Ban On Unauthorized Parking Along Narrow Kurar Village Road In Malad East
Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No...
Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No...
Maharashtra Actress Alleges Being Drugged, Forced Into Pornographic Shoots; Five Booked In...
Maharashtra Actress Alleges Being Drugged, Forced Into Pornographic Shoots; Five Booked In...