Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A bus went out of control and mounted a footpath near National Park on the service road adjoining the Western Express Highway under the jurisdiction of Kasturba Marg Police Station in Borivali on Wednesday afternoon.

No Injuries; Driver Booked for Rash Driving

According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident.The bus belongs to a private travel company. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving. A video of the incident went viral on social media throughout the day.

