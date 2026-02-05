Mumbai News: Private Bus Mounts Footpath On Borivali Service Road Near WEH; Driver Booked, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: A bus went out of control and mounted a footpath near National Park on the service road adjoining the Western Express Highway under the jurisdiction of Kasturba Marg Police Station in Borivali on Wednesday afternoon.
Read Also
Maharashtra Actress Alleges Being Drugged, Forced Into Pornographic Shoots; Five Booked In...
No Injuries; Driver Booked for Rash Driving
According to police, no injuries were reported in the incident.The bus belongs to a private travel company. A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving. A video of the incident went viral on social media throughout the day.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
FPJ Shorts
Vivek Shelar’s Hat-Trick And Krushna Gawali’s Blitz Power Tiigers Of Kolkata To ISPL Season 3 Qualifier 2; Beat Majhi Mumbai By 44 Runs
Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea Enterprises
Body Of Odisha Migrant Worker Unclaimed In Navi Mumbai Despite Widow's Plea For Help To Bring Him Home
India Demolish South Africa By 30 Runs In T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Post Dominant 240/5 At Packed DY Patil Stadium