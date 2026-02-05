Maharashtra Actress Alleges Being Drugged, Forced Into Pornographic Shoots; Five Booked In Exploitation Case

A 32-year-old woman, an actress and social media content creator has approached the police alleging that she was drugged, sexually exploited, and forced into pornographic video shoots, which were later uploaded on an adult website without her consent. | Representative pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 32-year-old woman, an actress and social media content creator has approached the police alleging that she was drugged, sexually exploited, and forced into pornographic video shoots, which were later uploaded on an adult website without her consent.

Widowed Mother Supports Daughter Through Acting

According to the FIR registered on February 3 at Kashmira police station, the complainant, a resident of Virar (West), said that she is living on rent with her 16-year-old daughter for the past year. She earns her livelihood through acting assignments and by creating reels on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

The woman stated that her husband passed away in 2015, after which she began supporting herself and her daughter by taking up various jobs, including housekeeping, security work, and small acting projects.

Facebook Contact Allegedly Led to Exploitation

The complainant told police that in 2023, she came in contact with a man identified as Lalit Modi through Facebook. He allegedly offered her work in short films and reels, claiming they were family dramas and comedy-based projects. As she was in need of employment, she agreed.

Modi later reportedly shared her contact details with others, following which she received a call from Honey Paswan, who claimed to have acting opportunities for her.

Shoot at Mira Road Lodge

The woman alleged that on June 24, 2024, she was contacted by Akash Desai, who instructed her to reach Sona Palace Lodging in Mira Road for a shoot. Upon her arrival, Desai paid for her taxi and took her inside the lodge, where two underground rooms had been booked — one for filming equipment and another set up for shooting.

She claimed several individuals were present at the location, including Kaur, Paswan, Aniket Patole, and a cameraman identified as Viru.

The complainant stated that she was given juice, after consuming which she began feeling dizzy and her head felt unusually heavy. Though she initially delivered dialogues, she soon lost awareness and does not remember what was filmed afterward.

She regained consciousness the next morning around 11 am, and found herself lying on a bed in the room where equipment was stored, with Kaur and Desai reportedly sleeping beside her.

The following day, on June 25, 2024 Kaur allegedly transferred ₹11,000 to her Google Pay account as payment for the shoot.

Alleged Blackmail and Threats

The woman further stated that about a month later, Paswan contacted her again regarding more work. She was later called by Kaur to Thane, where Kaur allegedly showed her pornographic videos recorded during the shoot.

The complainant said she strongly objected, stating she had not consented and was not in her senses when the videos were filmed. However, Kaur allegedly threatened to make the videos viral if she refused to continue.

Forced Acts and Online Uploads

The complainant alleged that between June 2024 and December 2024, Kaur and her associates repeatedly called her to locations including Karjat, Maroli in Gujarat, and various farmhouses and lodgings in Mira Road. She claimed she was forced to have physical relations with different men without consent while being filmed and was threatened to cooperate with a promise that these videos will not be released in India.

She further alleged that the accused uploaded the videos on an adult website, making them viral without her permission. When she demanded that the content be deleted, they allegedly refused. She stated that she was unaware of the videos until recently, which is why there was a delay in approaching the police.

Unsure of her next steps, the victim contacted social activist Dr. Binu Varghese, who assisted her in lodging the complaint with the police.

Kashimira police have booked five persons in connection with the case: Lalit Modi, Honey Paswan, Akash Desai, Preeti Punit Kaur, and Aniket Patole.

Further investigation is underway.

