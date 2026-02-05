Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Directs Emergency Plan After Gas Tanker Cripples Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Halts Toll

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken serious note of the massive traffic congestion caused by a gas tanker accident in the Bhor Ghat section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway. | File Pic

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has taken serious note of the massive traffic congestion caused by a gas tanker accident in the Bhor Ghat section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and has directed authorities to prepare a special emergency traffic management plan to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Overturned Tanker Leaked Inflammable Propylene Gas

A gas tanker overturned on the expressway, leading to leakage of highly inflammable propylene gas, significantly increasing the risk of a major mishap. As a precautionary measure, traffic on the expressway had to be diverted to the old highway. Officials from MSRDC and the police worked continuously for nearly 20 hours to contain the gas leak.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said the inconvenience caused to commuters was unfortunate and assured that their distress was fully understood. He said MSRDC had immediately sought assistance from the National Disaster Response Force. However, given the high-risk nature of the situation and the possibility of loss of life, experts from Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Reliance were also called in, who eventually brought the gas leak under control.

Aid for Stranded, Toll Suspended During Crisis

During the incident, MSRDC distributed drinking water and biscuits to stranded passengers, and all officers and staff remained deployed on the road. Shinde also directed that toll collection on the expressway be suspended until traffic returned to normal.

The Deputy Chief Minister further instructed that work on the Mumbai–Pune Missing Link project, which is in its final stage, be completed at the earliest. He said the project would not only reduce travel time but also provide an alternative route during emergencies. Shinde held detailed discussions with MSRDC and police officials and directed them to immediately prepare a comprehensive emergency response plan for the expressway.

