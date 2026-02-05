Bhandup Murder Case: Prime Suspect Chotu Qureshi Remains At Large 10 Days After 29-Stab Killing

The hunt for Akhtar Qureshi, alias Chotu, a prime suspect in the gruesome Bhāndup murder, continues as he remains at large even 10 days after the incident. |

Mumbai: The hunt for Akhtar Qureshi, alias Chotu, a prime suspect in the gruesome Bhāndup murder, continues as he remains at large even 10 days after the incident. The case revolves around the shocking killing of Shankarprasad Brahmdev Yadav, alias Kalli, 35, who was stabbed 29 times in broad daylight.

Victim Attacked in Evening Stabbing Spree

According to the police, Kalli, a resident of New Prakash Nagar, Sonapur in Bhāndup West, was attacked on the evening of January 25 at around 7:10 PM. The assailants carried out a brutal stabbing spree, leaving him dead on the spot.

Following the incident, the Bhāndup police have registered a murder case against six accused, including Tasveer Ali Anwar Ali Qureshi alias Lala, Arman Malik Shaikh alias Aru, Zahid Shaikh alias Jabba, Pramod Kisan Warangne alias Pamya, Akhtar Qureshi alias Chotu, Anwar Shaikh alias fotu, and Taufiq Qureshi alias Taka.

Six Arrested, But Chotu Evades Capture

Within 12 hours of the murder, police managed to arrest six suspects, three by the Crime Branch and three by the Bhāndup police. However, Chotu, the younger brother of Lala, has managed to evade arrest, raising concerns and surprise among local residents.

On February 3, the Crime Branch recovered the deadly weapons used in Kalli’s murder during a targeted search operation at the crime scene, police officials confirmed.

Attack Details: Friend Present, Failed Escape Plan

The accused brutally attacked Kalli with sharp weapons just a short distance from his home, where he was allegedly with his friend Saurabh Ahire, alias Saurya, who resides in the Shraddha Evoque building on same road. After the assault, the suspects ran a short distance to discard the weapons used in the attack. They had planned to escape in a car, but the attempt failed.

Meanwhile, the court has remanded the six suspects arrested in connection with the brutal murder to judicial custody, as police continue their hunt for Chotu Qureshi.

