Pune 40-Acre Land Deal Probe Panel May Seek Extension, Likely To Clear Parth Pawar’s Amedea Enterprises

Sources said the report may give a clean chit to Parth Pawar, son of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. | Facebook

Mumbai: The state government-appointed committee, headed by additional chief secretary (revenue) Vikas Kharge, probing the 40-acre land deal in Pune is likely to seek another extension to submit its report. However, sources said the report may give a clean chit to Parth Pawar, son of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Amedea Enterprises LLP, headed by Parth Pawar, has been involved in the purchase of the land parcel located in Mundhva.

Third Extension Likely After Initial One-Month Deadline

The report is currently in the drafting stage, and the committee is considering seeking a 10 to 15-day extension to submit its findings to the government, sources said. If approved, this would be the third extension for the panel, which was constituted on November 6 last year with a one-month deadline to complete its inquiry.

The highly controversial deal involving the transfer of 40 acres of state government-owned land, with a market value of approximately Rs1,800 crore, is under scrutiny at three different levels. Besides the Kharge Committee, the Pune police has recently filed a chargesheet. Separately, a panel headed by Rajendra Muthe, a senior official in the Stamps and Registration Department, has inquired into the registration of the agreement. Another panel is currently probing the role of the adjudicating authority in the Stamps and Registration Office that cleared the deal.

Stamp Dept May Recover ₹21 Crore Waived Duty

Meanwhile, authorities in the Stamps Department may initiate the process to recover Rs21 crore in stamp duty that was waived when the sale deed was registered in May last year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/