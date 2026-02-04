Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Bring Music, Comedy & Art On Day 6

As Day 6 of Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 is finally here, the city pulses with even more creative energy and anticipation. With each day offering new ways to experience art, music, food, and laughter, festival-goers find themselves spoiled for choice.

Whether you're looking to try your hand at a new craft, catch a live performance, or simply soak in Mumbai’s cultural spirit, today's line-up promises an unforgettable adventure for all ages.

Events and workshops to try on Day 6

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Unwind and create at Crochet Knitting, a meditative workshop led by Rozina Suleman, where you'll learn basic stitches and craft your own piece at YWCA International.

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Bring the kids to 'Aalsi Bhima’, a playful Hindi theatre performance about a sleepy donkey’s lively adventures, presented by Chali Kahani at the Children Museum.

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Sip and discover at Six Brothers Mahura Tasting, an experiential session celebrating India’s oldest spirit with stories, cocktails, and folklore at Bombay Brasserie, Colaba.

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Laugh out loud at Best In Standup, where comedians Md. Hussain, Sonali Thakker, Urjita Wani, Rajat Sood, and more deliver brand-new jokes at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Get creative at From Pixels to Art DIY Mosaic Workshop, a hands-on session for kids and parents to design mosaic art together at the Children Museum.

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Step back in time with Flora's Flourishes, a guided heritage walk around Flora Fountain, uncovering hidden stories of Mumbai’s iconic landmark. You can take tickets at 3 PM from the Rampart Row Heritage Help Desk.

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Elevate your cooking at Burnt is Beautiful!, a grilling, searing, and smoking masterclass with Chef JD, plus an exclusive preview of Flint café at Flint, NCPA.

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM: Restore balance at Eurythmy – Art of Movement for Inner Well-being, a contemporary movement art session led by Preeti Birla Nair at Elphinstone College Quadrangle.

6:20 PM – 6:50 PM: Experience tradition at Shinjini Kulkarni – Kathak, a mesmerising dance performance with live ensemble at Cross Maidan.

8:30 PM – 12:00 AM: Relive the magic of Sholay – The Final Cut, a special 4K screening of the Bollywood classic at Regal Cinema, thanks to the Film Heritage Foundation.

From hands-on workshops to heritage walks, music, comedy, and film, Kala Ghoda’s sixth day is a must for anyone craving inspiration in Mumbai’s creative heart.