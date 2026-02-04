 Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Bring Music, Comedy & Art On Day 6
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Bring Music, Comedy & Art On Day 6

Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Bring Music, Comedy & Art On Day 6

Whether you're looking to try your hand at a new craft, catch a live performance, or simply soak in Mumbai’s cultural spirit, the KGAF 2026 Day 6 line-up promises an unforgettable adventure for all ages.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
article-image

As Day 6 of Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 is finally here, the city pulses with even more creative energy and anticipation. With each day offering new ways to experience art, music, food, and laughter, festival-goers find themselves spoiled for choice.

Whether you're looking to try your hand at a new craft, catch a live performance, or simply soak in Mumbai’s cultural spirit, today's line-up promises an unforgettable adventure for all ages.

Events and workshops to try on Day 6

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Unwind and create at Crochet Knitting, a meditative workshop led by Rozina Suleman, where you'll learn basic stitches and craft your own piece at YWCA International.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Court Discharges DHFL From ₹5,050 Crore Money Laundering Case, Grants IBC Immunity To Corporate Entity
Mumbai Court Discharges DHFL From ₹5,050 Crore Money Laundering Case, Grants IBC Immunity To Corporate Entity
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Boycott Stance, Confirms PAK Team Will Not Play Against India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Reaffirms Boycott Stance, Confirms PAK Team Will Not Play Against India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Robust Economy Essential For India's Global Influence, Urges Boost In Trade Share To 10%: Economist
Robust Economy Essential For India's Global Influence, Urges Boost In Trade Share To 10%: Economist
Islamic Militants Attack Villages Of Woro & Nuku In Nigeria, killing At Least 162 People
Islamic Militants Attack Villages Of Woro & Nuku In Nigeria, killing At Least 162 People

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Bring the kids to 'Aalsi Bhima’, a playful Hindi theatre performance about a sleepy donkey’s lively adventures, presented by Chali Kahani at the Children Museum.

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Sip and discover at Six Brothers Mahura Tasting, an experiential session celebrating India’s oldest spirit with stories, cocktails, and folklore at Bombay Brasserie, Colaba.

Read Also
Noodle Stretch Workout, Rap Battle, Korean Festival & More At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026...
article-image

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Laugh out loud at Best In Standup, where comedians Md. Hussain, Sonali Thakker, Urjita Wani, Rajat Sood, and more deliver brand-new jokes at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Get creative at From Pixels to Art DIY Mosaic Workshop, a hands-on session for kids and parents to design mosaic art together at the Children Museum.

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: Step back in time with Flora's Flourishes, a guided heritage walk around Flora Fountain, uncovering hidden stories of Mumbai’s iconic landmark. You can take tickets at 3 PM from the Rampart Row Heritage Help Desk.

5:30 PM – 7:30 PM: Elevate your cooking at Burnt is Beautiful!, a grilling, searing, and smoking masterclass with Chef JD, plus an exclusive preview of Flint café at Flint, NCPA.

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM: Restore balance at Eurythmy – Art of Movement for Inner Well-being, a contemporary movement art session led by Preeti Birla Nair at Elphinstone College Quadrangle.

Read Also
Mumbai Loves The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival! Here's Why
article-image

6:20 PM – 6:50 PM: Experience tradition at Shinjini Kulkarni – Kathak, a mesmerising dance performance with live ensemble at Cross Maidan.

8:30 PM – 12:00 AM: Relive the magic of Sholay – The Final Cut, a special 4K screening of the Bollywood classic at Regal Cinema, thanks to the Film Heritage Foundation.

From hands-on workshops to heritage walks, music, comedy, and film, Kala Ghoda’s sixth day is a must for anyone craving inspiration in Mumbai’s creative heart.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Bring Music, Comedy & Art On Day 6
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Bring Music, Comedy & Art On Day 6
The TRUTH About Hidden Sugars In Your Food! Find Out What's Healthy, What's Not & Why Honey Should...
The TRUTH About Hidden Sugars In Your Food! Find Out What's Healthy, What's Not & Why Honey Should...
FPJ Interview: Will AI Replace Love? How Companion Chatbots Are Redefining Intimacy And Human...
FPJ Interview: Will AI Replace Love? How Companion Chatbots Are Redefining Intimacy And Human...
'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling...
'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling...
Gallery FPH: Inside Hemant Magarde 'Shades Of Nature' Solo Exhibition In Mumbai
Gallery FPH: Inside Hemant Magarde 'Shades Of Nature' Solo Exhibition In Mumbai