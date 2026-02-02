 Mumbai Loves The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival! Here's Why
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbai Loves The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival! Here's Why

Mumbai Loves The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival! Here's Why

The 26th edition of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival witnessed massive footfall as visitors across age groups thronged South Mumbai streets on Day 1 and Day 2. From foreign tourists and young families to Gen Z visitors and senior citizens, attendees praised the festival's vibrant street art, well-planned events and inclusive programming that caters to everyone.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Be it their genuine love for street art or the social media buzz around the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, this year, thousands of visitors across age groups thronged the streets of South Mumbai to attend the event. As the festival celebrates its 26th edition, a large number of art lovers also marked their presence on Day 1 and Day 2.

"This is my first time in Kala Ghoda. The festival is really interesting, and the streets look very busy. There are lots of people and great artworks everywhere," shared a foreign tourist, who was visiting Mumbai for the first time.

Anu Philip visited the festival with her five-year-old son Noah. "This year, it has returned on a larger scale, yet everything is so well-planned."

"The program schedule has something for people across all age groups, and being a Mumbaikar, it is such a wonderful opportunity for me to celebrate art out on the streets. This year, for the first time, I got my son along, and he is thoroughly enjoying the festival," she added.

Over the years, the festival has not only fascinated the young generation but also found its way into the hearts of senior citizens as well. A Gen Z Mumbaikar who was visiting the festival for the second time, made sure that she got her mom along as well. "I really wanted to bring my mom here as I want to make her experience Gen Z culture," she quipped.

KGAF is widely regarded as Asia’s largest multidisciplinary Street Arts Festival, and what makes this celebration of art so memorable is the public, people who come out in large numbers to support the festival, year after year. “It is my fourth time at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Obviously, I love it," revealed an artist. "I am just loving the experience."

FPJ Shorts
Crude Oil Futures Slump Over 5% On MCX, Strong US Dollar & Global Sell-Off Hit Prices
Crude Oil Futures Slump Over 5% On MCX, Strong US Dollar & Global Sell-Off Hit Prices
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 1st, 2nd Year At tgbieht.cgg.gov.in; Here’s How To Download
TS Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Out For 1st, 2nd Year At tgbieht.cgg.gov.in; Here’s How To Download
Josh Hazlewood Likely To Miss Early Stages Of T20 World Cup; Australia Add Sean Abbott As Travelling Reserve
Josh Hazlewood Likely To Miss Early Stages Of T20 World Cup; Australia Add Sean Abbott As Travelling Reserve
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales Jump 47% YoY In January 2026, EVs Drive Growth
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Sales Jump 47% YoY In January 2026, EVs Drive Growth

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 2nd, 2026 To February 8th, 2026 For All...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 2nd, 2026 To February 8th, 2026 For All...
Mumbai Loves The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival! Here's Why
Mumbai Loves The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival! Here's Why
Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026: Road Closure, Parking Restrictions In Place From February 6-9...
Thane Sanskruti Arts Festival 2026: Road Closure, Parking Restrictions In Place From February 6-9...
'Date Kaun Plan Karega, Tu Yaa Main?' Shanaya Kapoor Asks Adarsh Gaurav At Movie Promotion
'Date Kaun Plan Karega, Tu Yaa Main?' Shanaya Kapoor Asks Adarsh Gaurav At Movie Promotion
Inside Grammys 2026 Gift Bags: 40+ Luxurious Items With $500 Shower Head, Plastic Surgery Vouchers &...
Inside Grammys 2026 Gift Bags: 40+ Luxurious Items With $500 Shower Head, Plastic Surgery Vouchers &...