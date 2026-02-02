Mumbai Loves The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival! Here's Why

Be it their genuine love for street art or the social media buzz around the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, this year, thousands of visitors across age groups thronged the streets of South Mumbai to attend the event. As the festival celebrates its 26th edition, a large number of art lovers also marked their presence on Day 1 and Day 2.



"This is my first time in Kala Ghoda. The festival is really interesting, and the streets look very busy. There are lots of people and great artworks everywhere," shared a foreign tourist, who was visiting Mumbai for the first time.

Anu Philip visited the festival with her five-year-old son Noah. "This year, it has returned on a larger scale, yet everything is so well-planned."

"The program schedule has something for people across all age groups, and being a Mumbaikar, it is such a wonderful opportunity for me to celebrate art out on the streets. This year, for the first time, I got my son along, and he is thoroughly enjoying the festival," she added.

Over the years, the festival has not only fascinated the young generation but also found its way into the hearts of senior citizens as well. A Gen Z Mumbaikar who was visiting the festival for the second time, made sure that she got her mom along as well. "I really wanted to bring my mom here as I want to make her experience Gen Z culture," she quipped.



KGAF is widely regarded as Asia’s largest multidisciplinary Street Arts Festival, and what makes this celebration of art so memorable is the public, people who come out in large numbers to support the festival, year after year. “It is my fourth time at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival. Obviously, I love it," revealed an artist. "I am just loving the experience."