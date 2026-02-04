'Bar For Job Quitters': Japan Has A New Place Which Serves Free Drinks To Those Who Are Struggling With Career Options; Bartenders Trained To Counsel | AI Generated Representational Image

If you are struggling with your career path, thinking of changing your job and looking for a small talk or a piece of advice, then this recently opened bar in Japan is totally made for you. Located in Yokohama, Tenshoku Sodan Bar, which literally means Job-Changing Consultation Bar. The bartenders here are all counselors from staffing service LIA, who are trained to counsel the customers with career worries.

Unlike a conventional bar, Tenshoku Sodan Bar operates with a clear structure and purpose. Visitors are required to make a prior reservation before arriving, ensuring that each guest receives uninterrupted attention. Once inside, consultations are conducted in private rooms, creating a safe and comfortable environment for open conversations. Each session typically lasts between 60 and 90 minutes, giving visitors ample time to talk through their concerns without feeling rushed.

What sets this bar apart is its strong emphasis on trust and confidentiality. The establishment follows strict guidelines regulated by Japan’s Labour Bureau for employment placement agencies, reassuring guests that their personal and professional concerns will remain private. This makes it an appealing space for those hesitant to seek traditional career counselling.

The bartenders, who are also career counselors, are trained to listen rather than judge. Guests are encouraged to speak freely about workplace stress, job dissatisfaction, career switches or uncertainty about the future, without the pressure of resumes and formal interviews.

Adding to the experience, the bar offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks completely free of charge, with no consultation fees involved. The idea is simple yet effective: when people are relaxed, they are more likely to open up about what’s truly bothering them.