The TRUTH About Hidden Sugars In Your Food! Find Out What's Healthy, What's Not & Why Honey Should Be Had In Moderation

The sweet danger of sugar

Sugar is okay in moderation. However, excess sugar can lead to weight gain, diabetes, fatty liver, heart disease, joint pain, poor immunity, and faster ageing. It also increases inflammation and damages blood vessels and nerves over time.

In children, it causes obesity, cavities, and early insulin resistance. Sugar also affects the brain, increasing cravings and energy crashes. "The danger is not one sweet, but daily hidden sugar. Reducing sugar is one of the simplest and most powerful health decisions," says Dr Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology and weight loss expert, Zandra Healthcare.

It is not about sugar alone

According to Dr Rajiv, "Natural sugars are found in fruits, milk, and vegetables, while white sugar is refined and added during cooking or processing.

"Natural sugars are not healthier, but they usually come packaged with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which slow sugar absorption. White sugar gives only calories with no nutrition. Sugar inside fruits is safer than sugar added to foods."

The goal is not zero sugar, but minimal added sugar

"Seniors should be extra cautious as excess sugar worsens diabetes, heart disease, and memory problems," warns Dr Rajiv. "The problem is that most people consume sugar unknowingly through biscuits, juices, sauces, and packaged foods. Occasional treats are fine, but daily excess sugar quietly damages metabolism."

Juices vs whole fruits

Do you know that honey contains fructose, but it is still sugar? Fruit juices and large fruit portions can overload the body with fructose. Whole fruits are healthy; fruit juices and excess honey are not.

"Chewing fruits is better than drinking them," advises Dr Rajiv. "Excess fructose goes straight to the liver, where it is converted into fat. Over time, this can cause fatty liver, insulin resistance, high triglycerides, and belly fat. Unlike glucose, fructose does not increase insulin or fullness hormones, so people often overconsume it without realizing."

This is why excess fruit juices, sweetened drinks, and honey can worsen diabetes and obesity. "Small amounts are fine, but chronic excess fructose quietly damages metabolism. A glass of juice can contain the sugar of 3–4 fruits, but without fiber. This is why sugary drinks are strongly linked to diabetes, fatty liver, and weight gain," he shares.

Honey should be treated like sugar not medicine

Soft drinks, juices and sweet tea enters the bloodstream very fast. They result in glucose spikes and can overwhelm the liver.

Dr Rajiv is of the opinion that "eating small amounts of sugar with meals is safer than drinking it". Fruit when juiced, acts almost like a soft drink in the body. "This causes rapid glucose spikes and fat formation. Whole fruit is healthy; fruit juice is concentrated sugar water. For children, diabetics, and weight-watchers, fruit juice should be occasional, diluted, or avoided," he explains.

"Honey sounds healthy, but metabolically it is still sugar—mainly fructose and glucose. It raises blood sugar and calories almost the same as white sugar. Small amounts may have minor antioxidants, but this does not cancel the sugar effect."

His advice to diabetics and weight-conscious people is to treat honey like sugar not a free food. "If you consume it, have very small amounts. The best alternative is to train your taste buds to need less sweetness overall."