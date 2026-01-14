 Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAre Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages

Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages

According to Dr. Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai, there's nothing like sugar-free packaged juices. Even 100% natural juices contain concentrated fructose and lack the fiber found in whole fruits. "One glass of juice can deliver more sugar than eating several whole fruits, leading to faster spikes in blood glucose," he says.

Anita AikaraUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
article-image

Are you addicted to packaged juices? Have you been gulping down tetra packs of beverages and colas without any guilt? Are you one of those who has swapped your regular beverages for sugar-free drinks, but noticed no difference?

Do you constantly keep worrying about how much sugar you or your kids can consume? Are you worried about how the sugar you consume is affecting your body?

Dr. Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist & Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai speaks to FPJ about what's good sugar, how much sugar is okay for adults, senior citizens and kids on a daily basis, and which is worse: drinking or eating sugar.

White sugar is heavily refined and lacks fiber and nutrients

White sugar is heavily refined and lacks fiber and nutrients |

What are the different types of sugar?

FPJ Shorts
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
World Bank Approves $680 Million Loans For Three Assam Projects
World Bank Approves $680 Million Loans For Three Assam Projects
Martin Zubimendi & Enzo Fernandez Clash After Arsenal's Narrow Win Over Chelsea At Stamford Bridge; Video
Martin Zubimendi & Enzo Fernandez Clash After Arsenal's Narrow Win Over Chelsea At Stamford Bridge; Video
Uttar Pradesh Leaps To 4th In NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index, Tops Among Landlocked States
Uttar Pradesh Leaps To 4th In NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index, Tops Among Landlocked States

Sugars mainly fall into three categories: Glucose, fructose, and sucrose. Natural sugars, such as fructose in fruits and honey and lactose in milk, come packaged with nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which help the body handle them better.

Processed white sugar (sucrose) is refined and stripped of fiber and nutrients, causing quicker spikes in blood sugar.

Natural sugars can be relatively healthier due to their nutritional context, but they are still sugars and should be consumed in moderation, not freely assumed to be "safe".

Fruit juices are not sugar-free.

Fruit juices are not sugar-free. |

How much sugar is too much for adults, senior citizens, and kids?

According to health recommendations, an average working adult should ideally limit sugar to around 25 gm (approx. 6 tsp) per day. Senior citizens may benefit from staying slightly below this range due to slower metabolism and a higher risk of lifestyle diseases.

For children, the safe limit is much lower, roughly between 12 to 25 gm depending on age. Regularly exceeding these amounts can lead to metabolic strain, weight gain, insulin resistance, and a higher long-term risk of diabetes.

Drinking sugar is significantly worse than eating it.

Drinking sugar is significantly worse than eating it. |

How good is fructose from fruits and honey, and how many fruits should one consume daily?

Fructose from whole fruits is generally healthier because fruits contain fiber, antioxidants, and micronutrients that slow down sugar absorption and provide additional health benefits.

Honey also contains minerals and antioxidants, but remains a form of sugar. Ideally, 2 to 3 servings of whole fruits per day are sufficient for most individuals, with whole fruit preferred over juices or concentrates to avoid unnecessary sugar load.

What happens to the body when excess fructose is consumed?

When fructose is consumed in excess — especially through juices, syrups, sweets, or processed foods — the liver becomes overloaded and begins converting the extra fructose into fat. This can contribute to fatty liver disease, elevated triglycerides, insulin resistance, and increased appetite since fructose does not trigger fullness signals effectively. Over time, this metabolic imbalance raises the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular complications.

Choose honey over refined sugar.

Choose honey over refined sugar. |

Which is worse: drinking sugar or eating sugar, and why?

Drinking sugar is significantly worse than eating it. Liquids containing sugar— like juices, colas, sweetened tea or coffee — are absorbed rapidly because they contain no fiber to slow digestion. This causes quick blood sugar spikes, higher insulin release, faster fat storage, and hunger soon after. In contrast, sugar in solid foods, especially those containing fiber or protein, is processed more gradually by the body, making the impact less severe.

Are fruit juices actually sugar-free?

Fruit juices are not sugar-free. Even 100% natural fruit juice contains concentrated fructose that lacks the fiber found in whole fruits. Packaged juices often include added sugars, sweeteners, or concentrates, making them comparable to soft drinks in sugar content. As a result, a single glass of juice can deliver more sugar than eating multiple whole fruits, causing sharper blood glucose spikes.

Consumption of too much sugar over time can lead to insulin resistance.

Consumption of too much sugar over time can lead to insulin resistance. |

How does consuming too much sugar affect the body?

Excess sugar affects the body in multiple ways, beginning with weight gain, belly fat accumulation, and increased stress on the pancreas due to constant insulin production. Over time, this can lead to insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes, and a higher risk of heart disease.

Sugar also influences skin aging, energy crashes, mood swings, and dental issues. The long-term impact is a gradual decline in metabolic health and organ function.

Is honey a good alternative to sugar?

Honey can be a better alternative to refined sugar because it contains antioxidants and may have a slightly lower impact on blood glucose.

However, it is still a sugar source and behaves similarly in the body when consumed in excess. While it may be a more natural option, it should be used sparingly, especially by individuals who are diabetic, pre-diabetic, or managing weight-related conditions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
Are Fruit Juices Actually Sugar-Free? Diabetologist Busts Popular Myths About Packaged Beverages
Pongal 2026: Must-Have Dishes On This Auspicious Four-Day Harvest Festival
Pongal 2026: Must-Have Dishes On This Auspicious Four-Day Harvest Festival
Lisa Proves 'Near-Naked' Trend Is On In 2026 With Skin-Baring Dress At Golden Globes After-Party
Lisa Proves 'Near-Naked' Trend Is On In 2026 With Skin-Baring Dress At Golden Globes After-Party
Pongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest...
Pongal 2026: Know Bhogi, Thai, Mattu And Kaanum Dates, Significance & More About The Harvest...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...
Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Perform FIRST India Show In 2026: Know Date, Venue & More...