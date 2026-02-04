Prawn Biryani by Koli Women Wins Hearts at Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

The Koli women chefs from Cuffe Parade, Koliwada |

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is not just about art, culture and unique installations. You can also treat your taste buds to some lip-smacking, authentic Koli-style prawns biryani.

Flavours of Cuffe Parade's Koliwada have landed at the busy Rampart Row (also known as K Dubash Marg) for the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026. A group of Koli women chefs has set up a stall to serve delicious biryani for people visiting the festival. The group is backed by the RPG Foundation under their Heritage Project, which revolves around empowering local Koli women and embracing their culture.

The mini truck named 'Chefs Of Koliwada or Koliwadachya Sugarani' can be spotted in the food stall arena of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, and they are offering three types of biryani (veg, chicken and prawn) to appease the taste buds of Mumbaikars.

Chef Siddhi Parab says, "Right now, our prawn biryani is receiving customers' love at the festival. We also have veg and chicken biryani options. Apart from this, our fish curries are popular and the most ordered dishes."

Happy customers place their food order | Sachin Kumar/FPJ

Speaking about the other authentic Maharashtrian items they serve from their homes, Chef Sakshi Parab adds, "We have a small homely setup, and we take orders for puranpoli, modak, and other vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes".

Over the years, the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival has been making headlines for uplifting artists and their talents. With the rising scale of the annual festival, it has now become a platform for diverse sectors to empower themselves. "It feels great when you get a chance to showcase local cuisine in such a crowd. This motivates us to believe and push ourselves ahead," Sakshi adds.

If you plan on visiting the festival this week, make sure you head to the mini food truck to have the appetizing biryani.