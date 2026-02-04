Noodle Stretch Workout, Rap Battle, Korean Festival & More At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 On Day 5

As the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival steps into its fifth day, Mumbai's creative energy is at a festive high. The city's favourite arts celebration, running daily from 10 am to 10 pm until February 8, continues to draw artists, families, and curious souls alike.

Staying true to this year's theme, "Ahead of the Curve," Day 5 is packed with hands-on workshops, immersive performances, and unique cultural experiences, making it a must for anyone looking to shake up their weekday routine.

Day 5 must-attend events

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Try your hand at beaded craft in the Beads Jewellery Making Workshop with Aagaz, an organisation empowering marginalised women, and create your own glass bead jewellery at YWCA International.

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Experience the Noodle Stretch Workout with Chef Rahul Punjabi from Bang Bang Noodles, where you'll pull, stretch, and slurp through a fun noodle-pulling session at YWCA International.

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Go on a virtual journey through Mumbai's past with Bygone Byculla, an immersive heritage tour of Byculla and Mazgaon at Khaki Lab.

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Enjoy a laughter-filled afternoon at Triple Threat, as comics Urooj Ashfaq, Tarang Hardikar, and surprise acts take the stage at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Step into a magical miniature stage adventure with Paper Box Theatre by Salad Stories, perfect for kids aged 4 and above, at the Children Museum.

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Immerse yourself in Mumbai's stories and music at Vachu Anande, a special reading session with four renowned artists at David Sassoon Library.

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM: Discover traditional Korean movement at Roots in Motion: Korean Traditional Dance Workshop led by Yi (Lee) Chuljin at YWCA International.

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Dive into the myths and legends of food at Myths & Mythologies Of Food, a lively discussion with Devdutt Pattanaik, Kurush F Dalal, and Shekhar Sawant at Elphinstone College Quadrangle.

6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Watch the inspiring film Tanvi the Great, directed by Anupam Kher, and discover a story of courage and dreams at Cama Hall.

7:10 PM – 8:10 PM: End the evening with B3: Battle Rap vs Life as Mumbai's finest hip-hop talents break down the art of battle rap at Horniman Circle Garden.

From workshops and theatre to comedy, film, literature, and dance, Day 5 at Kala Ghoda promises a rich mix for every kind of festival-goer.