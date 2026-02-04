 Noodle Stretch Workout, Rap Battle, Korean Festival & More At Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 On Day 5
Staying true to this year's theme, "Ahead of the Curve," Day 5 of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival is packed with hands-on workshops, immersive performances, and unique cultural experiences, making it a must for anyone looking to shake up their weekday routine.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
article-image

As the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival steps into its fifth day, Mumbai's creative energy is at a festive high. The city's favourite arts celebration, running daily from 10 am to 10 pm until February 8, continues to draw artists, families, and curious souls alike.

Day 5 must-attend events

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Try your hand at beaded craft in the Beads Jewellery Making Workshop with Aagaz, an organisation empowering marginalised women, and create your own glass bead jewellery at YWCA International.

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Experience the Noodle Stretch Workout with Chef Rahul Punjabi from Bang Bang Noodles, where you'll pull, stretch, and slurp through a fun noodle-pulling session at YWCA International.

article-image

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Go on a virtual journey through Mumbai's past with Bygone Byculla, an immersive heritage tour of Byculla and Mazgaon at Khaki Lab.

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM: Enjoy a laughter-filled afternoon at Triple Threat, as comics Urooj Ashfaq, Tarang Hardikar, and surprise acts take the stage at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre.

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM: Step into a magical miniature stage adventure with Paper Box Theatre by Salad Stories, perfect for kids aged 4 and above, at the Children Museum.

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Immerse yourself in Mumbai's stories and music at Vachu Anande, a special reading session with four renowned artists at David Sassoon Library.

6:00 PM – 7:30 PM: Discover traditional Korean movement at Roots in Motion: Korean Traditional Dance Workshop led by Yi (Lee) Chuljin at YWCA International.

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Dive into the myths and legends of food at Myths & Mythologies Of Food, a lively discussion with Devdutt Pattanaik, Kurush F Dalal, and Shekhar Sawant at Elphinstone College Quadrangle.

6:00 PM – 8:30 PM: Watch the inspiring film Tanvi the Great, directed by Anupam Kher, and discover a story of courage and dreams at Cama Hall.

7:10 PM – 8:10 PM: End the evening with B3: Battle Rap vs Life as Mumbai's finest hip-hop talents break down the art of battle rap at Horniman Circle Garden.

From workshops and theatre to comedy, film, literature, and dance, Day 5 at Kala Ghoda promises a rich mix for every kind of festival-goer.

