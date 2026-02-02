'Jiyo Meteri Kal': An Ode To Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

A common sight in South Mumbai is the kaali-peeli taxis jostling through the streets with their meters down. Over the years, with the likes of Uber and Ola, these cabs are facing a challenge to sustain, and their struggle has been captured beautifully by artist Hetal Shukla through an installation at the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026.

His installation that occupies pride of place at Rampart Row, is catching every visitor's eye. People have been crowding around the impressive piece of art for selfies.

Hetal Shukla says, "The concept this year is geometrical, and I did a wordplay around the installation that reads,

"Jiyo Meteri Kal". The 'meteri' here refers to the metre in the taxis."

Introducing an old friend and taxi driver, he adds, "Meet Waaris Bhai, whom I have known for the last 17 years. He drives a taxi, and we meet daily, when I get to listen to the agony of a kaali-peeli driver. With Ola and Uber entering the scene, these drivers are facing a challenge."

The artist urged Mumbaikars to preserve the essence of Mumbai's iconic kaali-peeli and support its drivers.

"My request to the citizens is not to look at the kaali-peeli only as a mere taxi," urges Hetal Shukla. "It's a part of our culture. We should use it and let it survive, just exactly how the Londoners use their black cabs; it has a special status there. I think Mumbai's kaali-peeli deserves that kind of status as well."

Planning to visit the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival this year? Make sure to spot Hetal Shukla's art installation standing right in the middle of the decorated street. Don't forget to click pictures along with it.