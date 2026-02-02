 'Jiyo Meteri Kal': An Ode To Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Jiyo Meteri Kal': An Ode To Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

'Jiyo Meteri Kal': An Ode To Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

An art installation by Hetal Shukla at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 is spotlighting Mumbai’s iconic kaali-peeli taxis and the challenges they face. Displayed at Rampart Row, the artwork uses geometric design and wordplay reading ‘Jiyo Meteri Kal’ to highlight the cultural value of these cabs amid rising app-based transport.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

A common sight in South Mumbai is the kaali-peeli taxis jostling through the streets with their meters down. Over the years, with the likes of Uber and Ola, these cabs are facing a challenge to sustain, and their struggle has been captured beautifully by artist Hetal Shukla through an installation at the ongoing Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026.

His installation that occupies pride of place at Rampart Row, is catching every visitor's eye. People have been crowding around the impressive piece of art for selfies.

Hetal Shukla says, "The concept this year is geometrical, and I did a wordplay around the installation that reads,

"Jiyo Meteri Kal". The 'meteri' here refers to the metre in the taxis."

FPJ Shorts
Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh At His Jiaganj Home In West Bengal Post Retirement Announcement, Spotted Flying Kite From Terrace—VIDEO
Aamir Khan Visits Arijit Singh At His Jiaganj Home In West Bengal Post Retirement Announcement, Spotted Flying Kite From Terrace—VIDEO
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial Rise
Assam To Receive ₹50,000 Crore In Tax Devolution For FY 2026-27, Central Transfers See Substantial Rise
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Panchayat Polls
Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested For Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Panchayat Polls
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes Uncomfortable
Government Closely Monitoring Rupee Below 90 Against Dollar, May Intervene If Depreciation Becomes Uncomfortable

Introducing an old friend and taxi driver, he adds, "Meet Waaris Bhai, whom I have known for the last 17 years. He drives a taxi, and we meet daily, when I get to listen to the agony of a kaali-peeli driver. With Ola and Uber entering the scene, these drivers are facing a challenge."

The artist urged Mumbaikars to preserve the essence of Mumbai's iconic kaali-peeli and support its drivers.

"My request to the citizens is not to look at the kaali-peeli only as a mere taxi," urges Hetal Shukla. "It's a part of our culture. We should use it and let it survive, just exactly how the Londoners use their black cabs; it has a special status there. I think Mumbai's kaali-peeli deserves that kind of status as well."

Planning to visit the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival this year? Make sure to spot Hetal Shukla's art installation standing right in the middle of the decorated street. Don't forget to click pictures along with it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jiyo Meteri Kal': An Ode To Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
'Jiyo Meteri Kal': An Ode To Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival
Fans In Love With Madhuri Dixit's Regal Look In ₹1.4 Lakh Green Saree: Check Photos
Fans In Love With Madhuri Dixit's Regal Look In ₹1.4 Lakh Green Saree: Check Photos
Chasing The Unseen: South Indian Travelers Pivot To Off-Beat SE Asia & Solo Adventures
Chasing The Unseen: South Indian Travelers Pivot To Off-Beat SE Asia & Solo Adventures
4 Ayurvedic Morning Rituals That Set The Tone For A Proactive Day
4 Ayurvedic Morning Rituals That Set The Tone For A Proactive Day
Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump In White Shirt & Maxi Skirt During Mumbai Outing
Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump In White Shirt & Maxi Skirt During Mumbai Outing