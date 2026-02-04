World Cancer Day 2026: Sonali Bendre To Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood's Brave Cancer Survivors

By: Aanchal C | February 04, 2026
World Cancer Day is annually observed on February 4. This year, the theme is “United by Unique”
From Sonali Bendre to Sanjay Dutt, several Bollywood celebrities have bravely battled cancer and emerged victorious
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. After undergoing treatment in the US, she is now cancer-free
Manisha Koirala faced ovarian cancer in 2012 and went to the US for her treatment. She has since recovered and actively spreads awareness about the disease
Hrithik Roshan revealed on Instagram that his father, Rakesh Roshan, had been diagnosed with throat cancer. Thanks to treatment, Rakesh Roshan is now cancer-free
Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She shared her journey openly on Instagram, inspiring fans and breaking the stigma around hair loss during chemotherapy
Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2021. She sought medical care and has since beaten the disease
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. He underwent urgent treatment and has survived this life-threatening illness
Thanks For Reading!