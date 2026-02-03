World Cancer Day 2026: Rising Cancer Burden Emerges As Major Economic And Public Health Challenge For India

World Cancer Day highlights India’s growing cancer burden as rising cases strain healthcare systems, household finances and workforce productivity | Representational Image

Mumbai: As the world marks World Cancer Day on February 4, India faces a growing cancer crisis that extends beyond healthcare and poses a serious threat to the nation’s economy. With cancer cases rising steadily each year, the disease is placing increasing pressure on public health systems, household finances, and workforce productivity—underscoring the urgent need for stronger prevention and early detection strategies.

Rising cancer incidence

According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) National Cancer Registry Programme, annual new cancer cases in India increased from approximately 13.9 lakh in 2020 to 15.7 lakh in 2025. Experts warn that without timely intervention, the rising incidence will translate into escalating healthcare costs, loss of productive years, and a growing economic burden on families and the state.

Key risk factors

Oncologists attribute the surge to a combination of population growth, an ageing demographic, and increased exposure to known risk factors. Tobacco use—both smoking and smokeless—remains a major contributor, accounting for a significant proportion of oral, lung, and oesophageal cancers.

Every year, an estimated 1,41,342 cases of oral cavity cancer are diagnosed in India. Similarly, breast cancer accounts for nearly 1.8 lakh new cases annually, making it one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the country.

Lifestyle and environmental causes

Dr Pradeep Rao, Director – Urology at Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai, said the increase in cancer cases is closely linked to lifestyle and environmental factors. “Unhealthy lifestyles, tobacco and alcohol consumption, poor diet, obesity, lack of physical activity, pollution, chronic stress, and delayed medical check-ups are key reasons behind the rising incidence of cancer,” he said.

World Cancer Day theme

The theme for World Cancer Day 2026, part of the 2025–2027 campaign, is ‘United by Unique’, highlighting that while every cancer journey is different, addressing the growing cancer burden requires collective action, patient-centred care, and system-level reforms.

Concerns over late diagnosis

Reflecting on the theme, Dr Amrita Srivastava, Consultant Radiation Oncologist at HCG Cancer Centre, Borivali, said World Cancer Day raises a difficult but necessary question: are we doing enough to prevent and detect cancer? “The honest answer is—not yet,” she said.

“We have made significant progress in diagnosis, precision oncology, stereotactic radiation, robotic surgery, and immunotherapy. Many cancers today are preventable or highly curable if detected early. However, in low- and middle-income countries, late diagnosis remains the norm,” Dr Srivastava noted.

Importance of early detection

She emphasised that early detection remains the most underutilised and cost-effective tool. “Screening programmes for breast, cervical, colorectal, and oral cancers are saving lives, but participation remains low due to lack of awareness, fear, stigma, and limited access to healthcare. Many patients present at advanced stages, making treatment more complex, costly, and less effective,” she added.

Burden on major cancer centres

According to 2023 data, the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), India’s oldest and largest cancer centre, treats around 1.25 lakh new cancer patients annually across its eight branches. Mumbai alone accounts for nearly 80,000 new patients and over 6.5 lakh follow-up visits each year.

Rising mortality rates

Cancer mortality is also rising sharply. Cancer-related deaths increased from around 6.8 lakh in 2015 to approximately 8.7 lakh in 2024, with deaths growing faster than new diagnoses—highlighting gaps in early detection and timely treatment, and further amplifying economic and social costs.

Impact of ageing population

Dr Hitesh Singhavi, Consultant – Head & Neck Oncosurgery at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, warned that India’s ageing population will intensify the cancer burden over the next two decades. “We expect a significant rise in geriatric cancer patients, making early detection, long-term treatment, and survivorship care even more critical,” he said.

Advances in cancer care

Despite these challenges, cancer care in India has advanced significantly, with targeted therapy, immunotherapy, precision medicine, and modern radiotherapy becoming increasingly available at major centres.

Dr Sultan A. Pradhan, Surgical Oncology, at the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India said, “Screening programs have proven to be a game-changer. Organised oral screening initiatives can reduce mortality by 24–30% by detecting precancerous conditions early. In Maharashtra, mobile screening units and community cancer camps have already demonstrated impact by identifying high-risk lesions before malignant transformation.”

Focus on access and affordability

Dr Pritam Kalaskar, Director and Co-founder of the M|O|C Cancer Care & Research Centre, said, “Our focus is on expanding access to evidence-based care and early diagnosis, as early detection dramatically improves survival outcomes while reducing treatment costs.”

Experts stress that controlling India’s cancer burden is not just a medical imperative but an economic one, requiring urgent strengthening of early detection programmes, wider access to affordable and high-quality treatment, and intensified prevention efforts nationwide.

