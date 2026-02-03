 Indian Fans, You Can Watch BTS World Tour 2026 Live! Here's How
Netflix announced a collaboration with BTS to live stream the group’s comeback concert at Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square on March 21. The streamer will also release a documentary film, BTS: The Return, on March 27, showcasing the making of their comeback album Arirang. The concert will be streamed globally and exclusively on Netflix.

Tuesday, February 03, 2026
New Delhi: Streaming platform Netflix on Tuesday announced its upcoming collaboration with K-pop band BTS, with the streamer set to release a documentary film "BTS: THE RETURN" and also live stream the group's upcoming concert.

BTS, which comprises Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, will return following the break from 2022 and will have their concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on March 21, which will be exclusively streamed on Netflix.

Followed by the release of the documentary on March 27.

Netflix shared the news with a post on its Instagram handle. "BTS X NETFLIX. BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG @ March 21 8pm KST / 4am PST BTS will perform at historic Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix. 'BTS: THE RETURN', DOCUMENTARY FILM @ March 27 BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary film showcasing the making of their comeback album ARIRANG. Only on Netflix," read the caption.

article-image

BTS (Bangtan Boys), known for tracks such as "Dynamite", and "MIC Drop", was formed in 2010 by Big Hit Entertainment and finalised in 2012. They officially debuted in South Korea on June 13, 2013, with their single album "2 Cool 4 Skool". But it was only in 2017 when the group had their breakthrough. Their album "Tear" also became the first Korean album to top the Billboard 200.

The band is set to release their fifth album, "Arirang", on March 20.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

