Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Marry At 400-Year-Old City Palace In Udaipur? Inside Their Viral Wedding Venue - WATCH

The internet is officially in wedding-detective mode. Just when fans thought the Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding rumours had cooled off, a fresh set of viral videos has sent excitement soaring, this time from none other than Udaipur's majestic City Palace. Over the weekend, multiple clips surfaced on Instagram showing elaborate wedding-like arrangements underway for the Tollywood couple at the iconic venue in Udaipur.

Rashmika-Vijay's wedding prep viral videos

One video making rounds on the internet captured workers setting up massive chandeliers, floral installations and ornate stages across the palace grounds. Shared by Instagram user Kriti Pahwa on February 2, she revealed, "Wedding preparations for Rashmika & Vijay. Palace will be closed today after 1 PM."

Another video, posted by a different user, added fuel to the fire with a candid remark in Hindi, "City Palace dekhne aaye the, Rashmika & Vijay Deverakonda ki marriage preparation dekh ke aa gaye."

While earlier reports had hinted that the couple might tie the knot around February 26, there has been no official confirmation from either Rashmika or Vijay regarding the venue or wedding date.

About the City Palace, Udaipur

If the rumours turn out to be true, City Palace would be a fittingly grand venue. Located on the eastern banks of Lake Pichola, the palace complex is nearly 400 years old. Built atop a hill, City Palace is the largest palace complex in Rajasthan and is celebrated for its blend of Rajput architecture, panoramic lake views and historic grandeur.

The palace overlooks iconic landmarks such as Lake Palace, Jag Mandir, Jagdish Temple and the Monsoon Palace, all nestled within the Aravalli ranges, making it a favourite for royal weddings and cinematic moments alike.

City Palace, Udaipur | Image Courtesy: Incredible India website

Are Rashmika and Vijay really getting married?

As of now, everything remains firmly in the realm of speculation. Though reports claim the couple got engaged in October 2025 at Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad residence in an intimate ceremony, neither actor has publicly confirmed the engagement or wedding plans.

That said, the duo have been romantically linked since their hit films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Over the years, they've been spotted vacationing together and attending events around the same time, quietly keeping fans guessing while never making things official.