Who Is Emily Austin? This MAGA Influencer's Reaction To Billie Eilish's 'ICE Out' Grammy Speech Went Viral

Amid the historic wins and unforgettable performances at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, a new controversy has quietly ignited online. While singer Billie Eilish used her time on stage to speak out against immigration raids in the US, it was influencer Emily Austin, a vocal MAGA supporter, whose candid, live reaction to the singer's speech quickly went viral, sparking heated debate across social media.

Billie Eilish's speech at Grammys 2026

Billie bagged the Song of the Year Grammy for Wildflower and during the acceptance speech, the singer didn’t shy away from addressing the political climate. Standing beside her brother FINNEAS, the 24-year-old said, "As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land."

She continued, "And, yeah, it's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and fuck ICE."

Watch it below:

Beyond the speech, Billie was also among the many A-listers at the Grammys wearing an “ICE Out” pin on her coat, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Emily Austin’s reaction goes viral

Almost instantly, Emily Austin, a conservative commentator and sports host, shared her reaction on X (formerly Twitter). Posting a video clip, she wrote, "Live reaction to Billie Eilish going on a ‘Fuck ICE’ rant 🤮Painful to listen to."

Check it out:

She followed it up with another post criticising the audience's response: "Standing ovation at the Grammys after an artist said, 'ICE Out.'" 'So shameful. We love our law enforcement ❤️"

The posts spread rapidly, triggering heated debate. While many users slammed Austin for dismissing Billie's message, MAGA supporters rallied behind her, pushing the clips into viral territory.

Who is Emily Austin?

Emily Austin is a sports host, influencer, and conservative media personality. Born in Brooklyn to Israeli parents, she grew up on Long Island and later earned a journalism degree from Hofstra University.

As per media reports, she gained early attention in 2021 through her vlog series Daily Vibes with Emily Austin, where she interviewed athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, her online presence has grown significantly and now boasts nearly 2.6 million followers on Instagram.

Professionally, Austin has hosted boxing events for DAZN, worked as an independent NBA broadcaster, and previously appeared as a model. Her résumé also includes stints with MTV, serving as a judge at Miss Universe 2022, and contributing articles featured by Newsweek.