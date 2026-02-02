 Chappell Roan, Heidi Klum Flashes Nipples At Grammys 2026 Red Carpet: See What Others Wore
The Grammys 2026 red carpet turned daring as stars pushed fashion boundaries in bold, barely-there looks. Chappell Roan and Heidi Klum sparked buzz with nipple-baring ensembles, while Lady Gaga, Rosé, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish brought couture drama and tailored twists. From sheer gowns to avant-garde tuxedos, the night was unapologetically fearless.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Heidi Klum at Grammys 2026 Red Carpet | X (@ChicksInTheOff)

The Grammys 2026 red carpet wasn't just about music's biggest night; it turned into a fearless fashion runway. On Sunday, February 1, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, A-listers took over the red carpet, flaunting daring sheer looks, sculptural gowns, and sharply tailored tuxedos with unexpected details. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the evening proved Grammy fashion knows no limits.

Grammys 2026 red carpet fashion moment

Chappell Roan

Singer Chappell Roan stepped out in a sheer custom Mugler creation that instantly went viral. The transparent burgundy gown featured built-in nipple rings and was layered with a flowing cape secured beneath an ornate gold choker.

Heidi Klum

Never one to shy away from bold fashion, Heidi Klum made headlines in a skin-tight latex gown by German designer Marina Hoermanseder. The custom leather-look piece hugged her frame like a second skin, leaving little to the imagination and sharply dividing opinion online.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina leaned into romantic elegance in a custom Valentino gown designed by Alessandro Michele. The white dress featured soft tiered ruffles and a delicate sheer capelet.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brought avant-garde tailoring to the carpet in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture tuxedo. His classic black suit featured measuring-tape embroidery on one shoulder and lace-up detailing along the back, finished with a bowtie and a white floral accent.

Tyla

Vintage glamour was Tyla's weapon of choice. The African singer shimmered in an archival DSquared2 gown, adorned with crystal embellishments and finished with a feathered train that floated effortlessly behind her.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus stunned in a Celine ensemble, pairing a crisp white top with a leather jacket, black trousers, and heels. A bold gold brooch shaped with her initials, “MC,” adding a personal signature to the look.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish delivered her signature anti-glam energy in custom HODAKOVA couture. Her suit-inspired look featured a jacket, tie, tailored shorts, knee-high socks, statement heels, and an “ICE Out” pin that tied the look together.

Katseye

Making their Grammys debut, global girl group Katseye coordinated in six variations of a Ludovic de Saint Sernin design. Sheer white florals, silver studs, and glittering accents unified the group, while chokers and halter-style necklines added individual flair.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber kept it relaxed in an oversized Balenciaga suit, while wife Hailey turned heads in her minimal energy, wearing a custom Alaïa gown featuring daring sheer side slits.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga returned to gothic grandeur in a black feathered mermaid gown by Matières Fécales. With sculpted hips, a dramatic tulle train, and feathers framing her face, she was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars of the night.

Rosé

Rosé delivered high-fashion drama in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Her strapless black-and-white gown paired a sleek mini silhouette with a voluminous gathered half-skirt cascading to the floor.

