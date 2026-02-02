Grammys 2026 Winners FULL List: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 3 Wins; Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga & Tyla More Take Home Trophies

Grammys 2026 Winners FULL List | Photo Via X

The 2026 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah in his final year as emcee, took place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with some of the biggest stars in attendance who took home music's top honour. Rapper Kendrick Lamar emerged as the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.

The Luther hitmaker shattered the record previously held by Jay-Z, who had 25 Grammys, as Lamar surpassed the milestone to claim his 26th Grammy over the course of the night.

Grammys 2026 Winners Full List

At the 68th Grammy Awards, Kendrick won three awards, including Rap Performance (for Chains & Whips, on which he was a featured artist); Melodic Rap Performance (for Luther with SZA); and Rap Song (for tv off).

During his acceptance speech, the rapper paid tribute to Hip Hop, saying, "It is hip-hop as usual, man. I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It's an honor to be here. Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us. So I appreciate y'all. God is to glory. Love y'all."

Kendrick Lamar accepting his Best Rap Album #Grammy win:



"It's Hip Hop as usual it's an honor to be here these are my brothers... Tyler...Clipse... what's pusha.... what up Malice... Every time I tell you this Hip Hop gonna always be here"

Tyla won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her track Push 2 Start. Following her win, the singer proudly showed off her Grammy to the media on the red carpet, waving the South African flag as she posed with the award.

Bad Bunny, who won Best Global Music Performance for EoO and Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, took a bold stand against ICE during his acceptance speech. His powerful message resonated strongly with the audience, earning him a standing ovation as he said, "Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans."

He went on to explain that hate only grows when people respond with more hate.

Further, he urged people to choose a different path, saying, "We need to be different. We fight. We have to do it with love. We love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it, with love. Don’t forget that."

Bad Bunny says "ICE OUT" at the #Grammys and receives a massive standing ovation:



"We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.

Song of the Year: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Best Pop Solo Performance: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – EUSEXUA

Best Dance Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best Rock Album: Linkin Park – From Zero

Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes

Best Alternative Music Album: Tyler, The Creator – DON’T TAP THE GLASS

Best Rap Performance: Doechii – Anxiety

Best R&B Performance: Kehlani – After Hours

Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas – MUTT

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters (Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)

Best Music Film: Steven Spielberg – Music By John Williams (Completing his EGOT status)

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling: The Dalai Lama