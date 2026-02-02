Grammys 2026 Winners FULL List: Kendrick Lamar Leads With 3 Wins; Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga & Tyla More Take Home Trophies

The 2026 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah in his final year as emcee, took place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with some of the biggest stars in attendance who took home music's top honour. Rapper Kendrick Lamar emerged as the most awarded rapper in Grammy history.
The Luther hitmaker shattered the record previously held by Jay-Z, who had 25 Grammys, as Lamar surpassed the milestone to claim his 26th Grammy over the course of the night.
Grammys 2026 Winners Full List
At the 68th Grammy Awards, Kendrick won three awards, including Rap Performance (for Chains & Whips, on which he was a featured artist); Melodic Rap Performance (for Luther with SZA); and Rap Song (for tv off).
During his acceptance speech, the rapper paid tribute to Hip Hop, saying, "It is hip-hop as usual, man. I'm not good at talking about myself, but I express it through the music. It's an honor to be here. Hip-hop is going to always be right here. We are going to be in these suits looking good, having our folks with us. We are going to be having the culture with us. So I appreciate y'all. God is to glory. Love y'all."
Tyla won the Grammy for Best African Music Performance for her track Push 2 Start. Following her win, the singer proudly showed off her Grammy to the media on the red carpet, waving the South African flag as she posed with the award.
Bad Bunny, who won Best Global Music Performance for EoO and Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, took a bold stand against ICE during his acceptance speech. His powerful message resonated strongly with the audience, earning him a standing ovation as he said, "Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say ICE out. We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans."
He went on to explain that hate only grows when people respond with more hate.
Further, he urged people to choose a different path, saying, "We need to be different. We fight. We have to do it with love. We love our people, we love our family, and that’s the way to do it, with love. Don’t forget that."
Song of the Year: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Best Pop Solo Performance: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – EUSEXUA
Best Dance Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best Rock Album: Linkin Park – From Zero
Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes
Best Alternative Music Album: Tyler, The Creator – DON’T TAP THE GLASS
Best Rap Performance: Doechii – Anxiety
Best R&B Performance: Kehlani – After Hours
Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas – MUTT
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters (Performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami)
Best Music Film: Steven Spielberg – Music By John Williams (Completing his EGOT status)
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling: The Dalai Lama