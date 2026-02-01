Grammys 2026: When & Where To Watch The World's Biggest Music Awards Live In India

Music's biggest night is almost here, and the countdown to the 68th Annual Grammy Awards has officially begun. From jaw-dropping performances to nail-biting wins across genres, the Grammys promise a global pop culture moment that fans won't want to miss. With chart-toppers, surprise collaborations, and history-making nominations, Grammys 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet.

When & where to watch Grammys 2026 in India?

The Grammy Awards 2026 will take place on February 1, 2026, at the iconic Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with comedian and television star Trevor Noah returning as the host.

For viewers in India, the live telecast will begin in the early hours of February 2, starting 6:30 am IST. You can stream the Grammys live on JioHotstar, as officially announced by the platform.

In the United States, the ceremony will air live on the CBS Television Network. It will also stream on Paramount+, with Premium subscribers able to watch in real time, while Essential plan users can catch the show on demand the following day.

Grammys 2026 nominations

This year’s nominations are led by Kendrick Lamar, who tops the list with nine nods. Close behind are Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and producer Cirkut, each earning seven nominations.

Several artists, including Bad Bunny, Serban Ghenea, and Sabrina Carpenter, have secured six nominations, while SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Doechii, Turnstile, and others follow with five each.

Notably, the Grammys also welcome first-time nominees such as Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, JID, and even Timothée Chalamet.

Who's presenting at the Grammys this year?

The presenter lineup is already packed with star power. Doechii and Harry Styles are the first confirmed presenters, joined by a diverse mix of music legends, actors, and entertainers including Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Jeff Goldblum, Karol G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor.

Performances, tributes & special segments

The performance lineup features some of the biggest names in music, including Bruno Mars, Rosé, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Tyler, the Creator, Clipse, and Pharrell Williams.

The emotional In Memoriam segment will feature performances by Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson, while Ms. Lauryn Hill will honour D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. A separate tribute to Ozzy Osbourne will be led by Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash.

Adding to the excitement, all eight Best New Artist nominees, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Alex Warren, and Lola Young, will perform together in a special showcase before the final award is announced.