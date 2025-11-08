 K-Pop Scripts History At Grammys 2026: BLACKPINK's Rose, KATSEYE & Demon Hunters Earn Big Nominations
K-Pop Scripts History At Grammys 2026: BLACKPINK's Rose, KATSEYE & Demon Hunters Earn Big Nominations

From Rose’s record-breaking run to KATSEYE’s debut glory and K-Pop Demon Hunters’ domination, Korean artists have made history with the 2026 Grammy nominations.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 04:39 PM IST
article-image

The 2026 Grammy nominations have officially dropped, and this year, the spotlight is shining bright on South Korea. What was once a Western-dominated awards show has finally embraced the global rhythm of pop culture, and K-pop has arrived in full force. From Rose’s record-breaking run to KATSEYE’s debut glory and K-Pop Demon Hunters’ domination, Korean artists have made history.

K-pop takes over the 2026 Grammys

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, announced on November 7, 2025, mark a turning point for global music. While veterans like Kendrick Lamar with nine nominations and Lady Gaga carrying seven nominations continue to rule the charts, this year’s list stands out as K-pop gets the long-overdue recognition by the Academy.

article-image

For years, BTS had carried the torch, breaking barriers with multiple nominations from 2021 to 2023. But 2026 marks something bigger as a new wave of Korean acts make their mark across top categories, not just genre-specific ones. Take a look at all the K-pop nominations at the 2026 Grammys.

BLACKPINK's Rose makes history with APT.

BLACKPINK’s Rose has become the first-ever K-pop soloist to receive nominations in three major Grammy categories—Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance—for her chart-topping collaboration “APT” with Bruno Mars.

The track, which fused retro funk with Rose’s signature husky vocals, has dominated global charts since its release. This milestone follows her recent triumph at the 2025 MTV VMAs, where she became the first Korean artist to win Song of the Year.

article-image

KATSEYE joins the elite

Next up is the rookie girl group KATSEYE, who are living every debut dream. The six-member act — Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae — landed two major nominations: Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their viral single “Gabriela.”

Their energetic sound, intricate choreography, and multilingual lyrics have earned them fans worldwide. Earlier this year, they also snagged the MTV Push Performance of the Year award for “Touch.”

article-image

K-Pop Demon Hunters scores big

Even animation isn’t immune to the K-pop wave. Netflix’s hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters stunned everyone with five Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, Best Remixed Recording, and Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Its breakout anthem “Golden,” performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, has become a global streaming phenomenon.

