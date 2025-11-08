Mumbai Lit fest Day 2 Kicks Off With Enthusiasts Gathered From Across The City

Day 2 of the Mumbai Literature Festival began with even more excitement than the opening day, as long queues formed outside the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA). The energy was palpable-attendees from all age groups, from young Gen Z book lovers to seasoned literature enthusiasts, arrived dressed to impress. The festival grounds were alive with conversations about books, storytelling, and ideas that define today’s creative generation.

That one lineup steals the show

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the much-anticipated conversation between Shashi Tharoor and Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, which drew a packed house. Their discussion on literature, democracy, and the power of words has the audience excited about the session. Alongside, other sessions featured prominent authors, journalists, and thinkers sharing thought-provoking insights into India’s cultural and political landscape.

Attendees share praise and criticism

While the turnout was impressive, not everyone was fully satisfied. Indrajit Laurance Panjabi, an attendee, pointed out management lapses, saying, “Two years ago, every volunteer knew their way through the fest, but this year I only see blank and confused faces when asked about directions.”

Another attendee, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed disappointment with the speaker lineup, mentioning that only a handful of sessions seemed worth attending compared to previous years.

The spirit of literature lives on

Despite a few hiccups, the Mumbai Lit Fest remains a melting pot of creativity and conversation. From packed auditoriums to lively café debates, the festival continues to attract literary minds from across India, reaffirming Mumbai’s position as one of the country’s most dynamic cultural hubs.