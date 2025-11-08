'Disrespectful, Shameful!': Orry SLAMMED For Calling People 'Chakkas' In Viral Video | Watch

Orry | Instagram

Internet sensation Orry Awatramani, better known as Orry, has landed in trouble once again, this time for all the wrong reasons. Known for his witty one-liners and flamboyant social media presence, Orry’s latest video has drawn sharp criticism online for its insensitive language towards the transgender community.

Orry trolled for insensitive language

A day ago, Orry shared a clip on Instagram featuring two actors, reportedly dressed as transgender women, engaged in a mock fight on the set of a comedy show. He captioned the post, “POV: you attended a comedy show and 2 chakkas get into a quarrel behind you.” He further added in the caption, “But how can she slap 😭.”

Watch the video below:

The video quickly went viral, but not for its humour. Netizens slammed Orry for his choice of words, calling it “shameful” and “disrespectful”. One user wrote, “This is EMBARRASSING Orry! I’m all for poking fun and joking around, but using a SLUR that is used on the daily to demean a community is LOW!” Another comment read, “Clear example of ‘Rich who ain't rich right.’”

Others joined in, with users writing, “I cannot believe you of all people would engage in THIS kind of ‘humour’. SHAMEFUL is an understatement,” and “This ain’t funny @orry reaching shit of another level for some likes and views... Shame on you.”

Another user pointed out, “Not funny. Mocking trans women while profiting off queer culture is the exact definition of hypocrisy.” One more comment read, “When you dress up like Sabrina or any other woman, it’s cosplay and South Bombay chic, but here you use a slur with zero impunity? This is not cool! You do not represent cool!”

Who is Orry?

For the unversed, Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is a Mumbai-based socialite and influencer with over a million Instagram followers. A graduate of New York’s Parsons School of Design, he’s known for his close friendships with Bollywood celebrities and his glamorous lifestyle posts.