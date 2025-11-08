 'Lip Sync Is Bad, Stop Her': Desi Fans TROLL Priyanka Chopra For Singing Last Christmas In Hindi, Says 'She Killed The Song'
Priyanka Chopra’s Hindi version of Wham!’s Last Christmas from Gurinder Chadha’s film Christmas Karma has sparked backlash online.

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra | X

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is ringing in the festive season with a twist no one saw coming: a Hindi spin on Wham!'s evergreen Christmas classic Last Christmas. The actor-singer, who’s been away from the mic for years, makes her musical comeback with a "Desi Version" of the global hit, fusing nostalgia with a touch of Indian melody.

Priyanka Chopra sings 'desi version' of Last Christmas

Priyanka’s rendition is featured in filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming family musical Christmas Karma, slated to hit theatres across the UK, Ireland, and the US on November 14. The reimagined track mixes festive cheer with traditional Indian sounds, offering a cross-cultural celebration that reflects Chadha’s signature storytelling style.

The film's official soundtrack, Christmas Karma (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), celebrates the UK’s vibrant multicultural music scene. Alongside Priyanka, it features an impressive lineup of global artists, including Gary Barlow, Billy Porter, Nitin Sawhney, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, and Boy George. The full album will release in sync with the film.

Netizens react

However, as soon as a short video of Priyanka’s “desi” Last Christmas surfaced online, fans had mixed feelings. While some applauded the creative risk, others weren’t as kind.

One user commented, "She killed the song and I mean literally murdered this beautiful song 😢😂.” Another wrote, “Koi toh majboori rahi hogi shayad?"

A fan quipped, “I love her but kya majboori thi,” while another added, "I love her but kya majboori thi." "I'd rather listen to Dil Mera Churaya kyun, the OG stolen Hindi version of Last Christmas," another user wrote. "I hate her so bad for this," a desi user stated.

"But lip sync is so bad yaar, why!" expressed another user. Meanwhile, many questioned, "Is this AI?" One more wrote, "This is so lame. I hope this is a joke."

