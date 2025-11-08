Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025

Attend a discussion with the literary heroes and meet your favourite author |

Gift yourself a book at the Kitab Khana Bookstore |

Pick your corner and read your favourite novel as you soak up the vibes of the LitFest |

Aspiring poets can share a line or rhyme during the Poetry in the Park session |

The most sought after spot at LitFest! Dive into the world of storytelling at the Doorbeen Library Tent |

Have a book to give away? Swap it for something else better |

Unwind in the Sensory Calming Tent with a book |

Start your morning with a silent reading session |