 Want A Literature Filled Weekend In Mumbai? Here Are the Top Things to Do at LitFest 2025
Anita AikaraUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Attend a discussion with the literary heroes and meet your favourite author

Gift yourself a book at the Kitab Khana Bookstore

Pick your corner and read your favourite novel as you soak up the vibes of the LitFest

Aspiring poets can share a line or rhyme during the Poetry in the Park session

The most sought after spot at LitFest! Dive into the world of storytelling at the Doorbeen Library Tent

Have a book to give away? Swap it for something else better

Unwind in the Sensory Calming Tent with a book

Start your morning with a silent reading session

Enjoy a picnic with the playwrights at the Tata Theatre Garden

