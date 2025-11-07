'I Can't Do Fad Diets...': Vaani Kapoor Reveals Her Fitness Secret, Talks About Intermittent Fasting | EXCLUSIVE

There’s a quiet calm in the way Vaani Kapoor talks about her mornings—unhurried, grounded, and filled with mindful moments. For someone constantly under the spotlight, the actress believes in finding balance through spirituality, discipline, and a love for all things nourishing, both for the body and mind.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Vaani opened up about her daily routine, workout habits, and how she maintains a healthy relationship with food — all during a fun catch-up at Phoenix Palladium.

'I always begin with meditation'

“I don’t have a very fixed morning routine,” Vaani admits, “but I always begin with meditation. It keeps me centred and helps me align my thoughts for the day.” She also adds a unique ritual, spiritual smudging. “I listen to chants and smudge the house to cleanse the energy. My mom laughs at me for it, but I love the calm it brings.”

Once she’s done with her morning rituals, the actress heads straight to the gym. “If I skip a morning workout, I’ll slack during the day,” she laughs. Her routine alternates between Pilates and weight training, but strength training remains her main focus.

Inside Vaani's diet

While Vaani doesn’t rely on pre-workout meals or breakfasts, she does take BCAA supplements to help with muscle recovery. “Mine is sugar-free; it just helps me recover faster,” the Aabeer Gulaal fame says. Her diet is protein-rich, with a focus on natural foods and mindful eating. “Everyone’s body reacts differently,” she emphasises. “You need to know your metabolism and understand what works for you.”

The 37-year-old follows intermittent fasting, which she calls “the only thing that has truly worked” for her. “I start my first meal around 10 a.m. and finish dinner by 6:30 or 7 p.m.,” she shares. “I usually do 14 hours of fasting; it keeps me light and energetic.”

“I can’t do fad diets like keto or paleo; I want something sustainable,” says Vaani. Her meals are simple yet nutritious, with chicken, veggies, almond flour parathas, and gluten-free rotis. She avoids sugar, dairy, and processed foods but is not shy about indulging occasionally. “I also live that life,” she states, continuing, “I love my fries and burgers! Cheat meals are a must at least once a week,” Vaani laughs.

She admits, “I don't want to starve and punish myself because that is also like comfort food for me.” But, these days, the actress has switched to sugar-free ice cream or almond zucchini brownie, giving her cheat meal a healthy punch. “Which also, by the way, tastes delicious,” Vanni emphasises.

Her diet habits during shoots

The actress doesn’t believe in starving herself during long shoots. “Our shoots go on for 12 to 16 hours, so I carry snacks such as millets, popcorn, fox nuts, and protein bars. If I’m hungry, I eat.” She credits fitness and mindful eating for helping her sustain energy and focus through hectic schedules. “When your body is getting trained, especially weight training, it helps you to develop that stamina for those many hours for you to work,” adds the Raid 2 star.

Vaani loves cooking

Vaani confesses she loves cooking for others. “During COVID, I used to bake healthy oat desserts with blueberries for my friends,” she recalls fondly. “They loved it! It was just something I picked up online and turned out delicious.”

Rest and recovery

For her night routine, the actress swears by simple, effective supplements. “I take magnesium before sleeping; it really helps me rest better. And I also take my salmon oil vitamins,” she says. “It’s my small self-care ritual for a calm night.”

What’s next

On the professional front, Vaani will next be seen in Badtameez Gill, directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani. She also stars in Sonali Rattan Deshmukh’s Sarvgunn Sampann, alongside an ensemble cast including Namik Paul and Raghubir Yadav.

For Vaani, wellness isn’t about perfection; it’s about consistency, balance, and joy. As she puts it, “It’s not just about fitness or food; it’s about how you feel from within.”