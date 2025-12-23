Do Not Do These Things To Protect Your Health

Canva

We often hear about good and bad habits, but some habits and foods we think are healthy can actually harm us over time. Many people don’t realise this. Ayurveda also points out that some ‘right’ choices may not be as good as they seem. Learn more about these habits and how Patanjali products can help you make better choices.

Impact on Health

Any habit you inculcate or food item you consume, goes a long way in upkeeping your health. If you consider a food habit or item as right for you, but it is actually the opposite, you face myriad health troubles like higher risks towards diseases, from heart troubles to diabetes.

Your immunity goes for a toss. It weakens the body's ability to fight diseases. They lower the energy levels, which in turn makes you tired. You face stomach issues, from acidity to constant indigestion. It also impacts your mental health and makes you susceptible to stress, anxiety, and poor cognitive function.

In Ayurveda, improper food habits and items can disrupt the body’s natural balance of the three Doshas, extinguish digestive fires, accumulate toxins, upset the body’s rhythm, and lead to disorders. One must know these choices or habits and Patanjali products for the same.

4 Wrong Choices Considered Right

Eating Choices: One skipped meal can upset your metabolism. Eating fast without giving time to chew results in digestive troubles, lets your body feel hungry and overeat, and does not allow nutrients to be absorbed.

Suggestion: Eat all your meals on time for better nutrient absorption. Chew the food properly for digestive health. Start your day with Patanjali Rava Idli Instant Mix (400 Gms) and Patanjali Dosa Instant Mix (400 Gms). The Idli is made from Sooji, Cashew nuts, Chana Dals, Ginger, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Powder, Mustard Seeds, and other healthy ingredients. The Dosa is created from Rice Flour, Urad Dal, Sooji, Chana Dal, and Fenugreek. Both provide a healthy start to the day and can be created instantly.

Food Choices: Cleansing juices are a leading cause of sugar. Unhealthy foods like fried items and excessive soda have a negative impact, despite seeming nice. Cutting carbs or healthy fats can impact heart and kidney health, nutrient absorption, and hormone regulation.

Suggestions: Include a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, and dairy. Opt for seasonal items for better results. Drink the right amount of water. Include herbal drinks and teas. Opt for air-fried items. Include the right amounts of carbs and healthy fats like Ghee. Patanjali Soya Chunks (40 Gms and 400 Gms) is a versatile and nutrient-rich plant-based protein option. Create any dish from them or include them in your sabjis.

Exercise Choices: Under-exercising and overdoing exercise have a negative health impact. Under-exercising will not keep your fit, and overdoing it leads to burning out, feeling tired or injuring yourself with aggressiveness.

Suggestions: Regular and the right amount of exercise keeps your body healthy and optimum. Choose traditional methods like Yoga and meditation for a holistic impact on the body. Patanjali Nutrela Sports Testobooster (67.5 Gms) boosts your exercise journey by maximising exercise performance and building stamina and endurance with reliability. It has ingredients like Gokhru, Korean Ginseng, Ashwagandha, Fenugreek Seeds, and Safed Musali.

Sleep Choices: Oversleeping and under-sleeping can disrupt your body’s rhythm and even impact your mental health with regard to mood and concentration. Sleeping on weekends results in tiredness and even overconsumption of bad food.

Suggestions: Sleep and wake up on time to feel fresh and active. A sleep routine helps calm your mind and body before sleeping. Avoid indulging in screen time an hour before and drinking water nearing sleep time. Drinking turmeric milk is known to help relaxation, lower inflammation to calm the body, help in digestion before sleep, and is caffeine-free. Use Patanjali Turmeric Powder (20 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms and 500 Gms) to mix in your warm milk before sleeping. Along with good sleep, it also provides medicinal properties.

You need to understand the thin line between habits that are actually healthy and ones that look good on the surface but are the villains of your health. Follow simple habits and Ayurveda, and include Patanjali products for the same.