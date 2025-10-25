 Secret To Shah Rukh Khan's Toned Body At 60: Two Meals A Day & No Snacking
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's day consists of just two meals, lunch and dinner, with absolutely no snacking in between.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 soon | File image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is just a few days away from turning 60, and let’s be honest — his physique could still rival that of any Gen Z actor. Whether it’s pulling off high-octane stunts or flashing that effortless charm, SRK continues to prove that age really is just a number. And the secret behind that enviable fitness? Not some fancy celebrity diet, but pure discipline, moderation, and just two simple meals a day.

Not a fancy diet, just discipline

In an old chat with RJ Devanggana, Shah Rukh revealed that he doesn’t believe in elaborate diets or fancy cuisines. “Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi,” he said, admitting he prefers plain, nourishing meals. His day consists of just two meals, lunch and dinner, with absolutely no snacking in between. His menu includes healthy basics like sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and small portions of dal. The focus, he says, is on eating just enough to fuel his body, not to indulge his taste buds.

What he eats and what he doesn’t

When prepping for physically demanding roles, the Pathaan fame follows an even stricter regime. "I give up white rice, white bread, sugar, and alcohol if I have to get in shape for a particular role besides ensuring that I eat smaller portions," he shared in the same interview. Instead, his diet centres around lean proteins with egg whites, grilled chicken, and pulses, combined with fibre-rich vegetables.

Home-cooked over hotel food

Even with his packed schedule, SRK insists on home-cooked meals. On film sets, his lunch often arrives from home, usually a simple combination of fish or tandoori chicken with vegetables and sprouts. Dinner remains light, mostly tandoori chicken and roti, sometimes swapped for a modest serving of mutton. It’s a menu that prioritises health, flavour, and comfort in equal measure.

Despite his disciplined routine, Shah Rukh doesn’t shy away from breaking the rules occasionally. "If I'm flying, or at someone’s home for a meal, I have whatever they graciously serve – whether it’s biryani, roti, parathas, food cooked with ghee or a glass of lassi,” he once said.

That balance, between dedication and enjoyment, might just be the secret behind his ageless energy. As King Khan turns 60, his lifestyle proves that lasting fitness isn’t about strict diets or supplements but about consistency, self-control, and a touch of joy.

